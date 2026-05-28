Citizenship Rankings 2026: New luxury asset for the rich? A backup passport

As governments worldwide tighten immigration rules and global mobility becomes increasingly tied to wealth, taxation and geopolitical access, the market for “golden passports” is undergoing a major transformation. A new Global Citizenship Programs Index 2026 by Global Citizen Solutions shows that wealthy families are no longer chasing the cheapest second passport. Instead, they are building multi-country “citizenship portfolios” focused on mobility, tax optimisation, banking access and long-term geopolitical security.

The report evaluated 15 active citizenship-by-investment programmes globally and found that Caribbean nations continue dominating the sector, while Europe leads on mobility and compliance. At the same time, new low-cost citizenship options below $150,000 are emerging in the Pacific region, reshaping the global investment migration industry.

Here are the highlights:

New Index evaluates 15 active programs worldwide as global citizenship programs consolidate around governance quality over price

Austria and Malta’s citizenship by merit schemes lead on Mobility and Compliance; Caribbean Five ratify ECCIRA as first unified regional CBI regulator

Vanuatu and Nauru create credible budget tier below $150,000 with perfect zero-tax scores; São Tomé and Príncipe extends development-based citizenship programs in Africa

Türkiye’s G20 economy, NATO membership, and US E-2 Treaty access (under three-year domicile requirement rule) offer a strategic combination unavailable in any other program

New Rankings Show How the Global Rich Are Choosing Second Passports UHNW families shifting from single-program thinking to multi-jurisdictional portfolios of mobility, residence, and tax access.

The report ranks the five Eastern Caribbean programmes —:

The five Eastern Caribbean nations — St. Kitts and Nevis (93.08), Antigua and Barbuda (90.64), Grenada (87.87), Dominica (87.19), and St. Lucia (86.29) — sweep the top five positions. The competitive story here is not dominance by default: the October 2025 ratification of ECCIRA, the first unified regional CBI regulator in the industry’s history, and a Memorandum of Understanding explicitly establishing a minimum investment threshold of no less than $200.000 together mark a structural shift from competing national programs toward a single, regulated regional market.

"For the small island states of the Eastern Caribbean, citizenship by investment is a development engine that has translated mobility demand into schools, hospitals, climate-resilient housing, and post-disaster reconstruction,” said Joe Rice, Head of Caribbean Programs, Global Citizen Solutions. “The GCP Index captures the technical strength of these programs, but the deeper story is what they make possible: a model in which sovereign reputation, family legacy, and national development are mutually reinforcing.”

Europe: Unmatched Mobility and Quality of Life in Austria & Malta

Caribbean Nations Sweep Top Spots in Global Citizenship Rankings 2026 Two of Europe’s programs — Malta’s Citizenship by Merit (83.58) and Austria’s Citizenship by Merit (80.12) — lead the global index on two of its most applicant-critical dimensions. Austria records a perfect Mobility score of 100.0, providing access to 185 visa-free destinations, and leads Quality of Life at 90.6. Malta’s full EU and Schengen access underpins its 98.5 Mobility score. Compliance is equally the European strength: Austria (95) and Malta (93) sit at the top of the global governance ranking — a position that directly translates into banking access and long-term program durability.

Pacific: A New Budget Tier and Zero-Tax Proposition in Vanuatu & Nauru

The 2026 cycle’s most significant supply-side development is the emergence of a credible budget tier below $150,000. Vanuatu (86.14) and Nauru (83.64) both achieve perfect Tax Optimization scores of 100.0 — the only programs in the index to do so — on the strength of fully zero-tax regimes covering income, corporate, capital gains, wealth, and inheritance. Processing windows of two to four months are also the fastest in the global market.

Middle East, Turkey and Africa: Scale, Strategic Positioning and Emerging Markets

Türkiye (77.41), Jordan (74.83), and Egypt (69.51) offer a value proposition unavailable elsewhere: access to large domestic economies, and in Türkiye’s case, NATO membership and EU customs union access in case, due to its geostrategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, and US E-2 Treaty eligibility (under three-year domicile requirement rule)— a combination no other citizenship program can match.

Jordan’s 2025 reforms repositioned its program around active job creation. The region’s structural weakness is consistent: worldwide tax systems weigh Tax Optimization scores across all three. Africa’s São Tomé and Príncipe (71.23) meanwhile launched a development-linked framework in 2025.

The Portfolio Model Replaces the Single-Program Approach

Across all regions, the 2026 Index reflects a deeper behavioural shift among applicants. Ultra-high-net-worth families are no longer seeking a single best programme — they are constructing diversified portfolios of citizenship, residence, and digital access rights calibrated to risk profile, time horizon, and tax footprint.

“The most important shift in our industry is no longer about which single program is best suited to your needs, but about which combination of programs is the right one,” said Patricia Casaburi, CEO, Global Citizen Solutions. “Families today are constructing citizenship portfolios of mobility, tax residence, and legal access that reflect a far more sophisticated understanding of risk, opportunity, and belonging in a fragmented world."

The Global Citizenship Programs Index 2026 (GCP Index) evaluates 15 jurisdictions that operate structured CP routes grounded in public legal instruments, requiring each to be codified in legislation, actively processing applications, and transparent about core investment parameters. Programs are scored across five weighted pillars reflecting the typical applicant’s decision matrix: Procedure (25%) covering processing time and requirements, Mobility (25%) measuring visa-free access and entry to strategic blocs, Tax Optimisation (15%) assessing the tax regime, Quality of Life (15%) drawing on the Global Passport Index, and Investment (20%) capturing the investment environment. Two cross-cutting indicators, Credibility (program durability and governance) and Compliance (AML/CFT rigour and alignment with FATF/OECD standards), are reported alongside the pillar scores to qualify rather than directly weight the composite.