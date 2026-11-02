Digi Yatra for international flyers begins at 7 airports: Who is eligible

India has started testing Digi Yatra for international passengers at seven airports.

This will allow eligible Indian passport holders to use facial recognition technology at select airport checkpoints.

The facility is currently restricted to Indian nationals with e-passports travelling on select international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo.

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced the trials on November 1. The wider rollout of the facility is expected in 2027, following an assessment of passenger feedback collected during the trial period from November to December 2026, according to PTI.

The move is expected to make airport entry and boarding more convenient for international travellers by reducing the need for repeated physical document checks at designated touchpoints. However, Digi Yatra will not replace mandatory immigration procedures or other existing travel requirements.

Which seven airports are testing international Digi Yatra?

The trials are being conducted at the following airports:

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad

Cochin International Airport, Kochi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai

Chennai International Airport

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar

Eligible passengers can use the facility at designated terminal entry points, security hold areas and boarding gates, wherever the necessary infrastructure is available.

The facility is being introduced on a trial basis for select international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo. This means not every international passenger departing from these airports will be able to use it.

Who can use Digi Yatra for international travel?

At present, the facility is available only to Indian nationals holding e-passports.

An e-passport contains an electronic chip that stores the passport holder's personal and biometric information. Travellers need a compatible smartphone with Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality to complete the registration process.

Foreign nationals and Indian travellers without e-passports are not covered under the current international trials.

How to register for international Digi Yatra?

Eligible passengers must create an e-passport-based Verifiable Credential (VC) through the Digi Yatra mobile application before travelling.

The process involves the following steps:

Download or open the Digi Yatra mobile application.

Scan the Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) of the e-passport.

Use the smartphone's NFC feature to read the information stored in the passport's electronic chip.

Capture a selfie and verify the details.

Complete the process to create the Verifiable Credential.

Once generated, the credential is stored in the passenger's Digi Yatra wallet on the device.

Passengers can then use this digital credential at designated airport touchpoints during their journey, subject to the availability of the required infrastructure.

Will Digi Yatra replace immigration checks?

No. Digi Yatra is intended to complement existing airport and travel procedures, not replace them.

Passengers must continue carrying their passports, boarding passes and other required travel documents. They must also complete all mandatory airline document checks, immigration procedures and other applicable travel formalities.

The facial recognition facility is meant to simplify movement through select airport checkpoints. It does not provide an exemption from immigration clearance or other regulatory requirements for international travel.

What is the scale of Digi Yatra in India?

Digi Yatra is already operational at several domestic airports and has built a sizeable user base.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the platform has more than 26.5 million users and has facilitated over 110 million passenger journeys across 39 domestic airports.

Another 25 domestic airports are planned to be brought under the platform by 2027.

The international trials will help the ministry assess how the technology performs in a more complex travel environment, where passengers must undergo additional checks compared with domestic journeys.

Feedback collected during November and December 2026 will be used to plan the wider international rollout in 2027, PTI reported.

For international travellers, the expansion could eventually reduce queues and make movement through airports smoother. However, until the wider rollout takes place, access will remain limited to eligible Indian e-passport holders travelling on select Air India and IndiGo flights.