Dubai offers Dh3,000+ travel rewards for inviting family and friends

Dubai residents can now earn travel rewards worth more than Dh3,000 by inviting family members and friends from overseas under a new tourism campaign.

“A Dubai Invite”, as the programme launched by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is called, encourages residents to promote Dubai as a holiday destination while rewarding them when their guests complete an eligible visit.

The programme is not meant for travellers visiting Dubai directly. Instead, it rewards eligible UAE residents and citizens who nominate overseas guests before they arrive in the emirate.

What is “A Dubai Invite”?

According to the Visit Dubai’s website, UAE residents and citizens aged 18 years or above with a valid Emirates ID can participate by nominating relatives or friends who plan to visit Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026. Once the visitors' arrival is verified, the resident becomes eligible to receive a package of travel and lifestyle rewards.

The initiative forms part of Dubai’s efforts to boost tourism through personal recommendations from people already living in the emirate.

What rewards are on offer?

Visit Dubai says each successful nomination can unlock benefits valued at more than Dh3,000.

The rewards include offers such as:

Complimentary hotel stays

Discounts at restaurants

Tickets to tourist attractions

Lifestyle and leisure offers

The campaign includes offers from several hospitality and lifestyle brands. However, the exact rewards may differ depending on availability and participating partners. According to Visit Dubai, most benefits will remain valid until December 31, 2026, unless a particular offer specifies a different expiry date.

Who is eligible?

According to Visit Dubai, the programme is open to:

UAE citizens and residents aged 18 years or above

Individuals holding a valid Emirates ID

The invited guest must:

Be a non-UAE resident

Travel to Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026

Enter the UAE on a valid tourist visa or be eligible for a visa on arrival

Visit Dubai said that the campaign does not arrange visas. Visitors are responsible for obtaining the appropriate visa or ensuring they qualify for visa-on-arrival before travelling.

How does the nomination process work?

Residents must submit the visitor's details through the official online nomination form before the guest arrives in Dubai.

According to Visit Dubai:

Up to five visitors can be nominated in a single submission.

Additional visitors can be nominated through separate submissions.

Once the visitor's arrival is verified, the resident will receive an email explaining how to claim the reward package.

Reward emails are generally issued after the arrival has been confirmed.

Are there any limits?

Yes. The official terms and conditions place certain limits on participation.

According to Visit Dubai:

A resident can receive a maximum of three reward packages during the campaign.

Each visitor can be nominated only once.

Duplicate nominations for the same visitor will not qualify for additional rewards.

What it means for Indian travellers

The initiative could encourage more visits by Indian tourists who have relatives or friends living in the UAE. However, Indian travellers should note that the programme does not provide free visas, discounted airfare or direct cash incentives. Eligibility depends on the UAE resident successfully nominating the visitor before travel, while the traveller must independently meet the UAE's visa requirements.