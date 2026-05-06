EU Blue Card: Czech Republic hikes salary threshold by 6.6% to Rs 3.38 lakh

If you are planning to apply for an EU Blue Card in the Czech Republic, you may now need a higher salary to qualify. The Czech Republic in April confirmed that the minimum monthly salary requirement for EU Blue Card applicants would rise 6.6 per cent from 69,248 CZK to 73,823 CZK (about Rs 3.38 lakh) since May 1, following the country’s annual revision linked to average national wages.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MPO) published the updated threshold under EU Directive 2021/1883, which requires member states to maintain Blue Card salary levels at least 1.5 times the national average wage.

The revised amount will apply to:

• New EU Blue Card applications

• Pending applications decided on or after May 1, 2026

• Renewals submitted under the updated salary rules

The ministry has also issued updated forms and declarations for employers and applicants.

What is changing from May 2026

The Czech Republic recalculates the Blue Card salary threshold every year based on the national average salary announced by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs. The updated salary level remains valid from May 1 to April 30 of the following year.

For the period between May 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026, the average monthly salary used for Blue Card calculations was set at 46,165 CZK. This meant applicants needed a minimum monthly salary of 69,248 CZK.

From May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2027, the average monthly salary has been revised to 49,215 CZK. As a result, the new minimum salary requirement for a Czech EU Blue Card will rise to 73,823 CZK per month, or 885,870 CZK annually.

How this affects Blue Card applicants and holders

The revised salary threshold affects applicants differently depending on their stage in the process.

New applicants

People preparing to apply for a Czech Blue Card must ensure that their employment contract shows a gross monthly salary of at least 73,823 CZK.

Applications submitted with lower salary amounts could face delays or requests for updated contracts from the Ministry of the Interior.

Applicants already waiting for approval

Those who have already submitted their applications but are still waiting for a decision must also comply with the revised threshold once it takes effect.

Applicants whose salaries already meet or exceed 73,823 CZK will not need to make changes. Those below the threshold may need to submit amended employment contracts before approval is granted.

Existing Blue Card holders

Current Blue Card holders must also ensure their salaries meet the new minimum by May 1, 2026.

A salary below the revised threshold may not create immediate problems but could affect future extension applications and residency rights in the Czech Republic.

What is the EU Blue Card

The EU Blue Card is a residence and work permit for highly qualified non-EU nationals who want to live and work in participating European Union countries, including the Czech Republic.

Introduced by the EU in 2009, the permit combines work authorisation and residence rights into a single process for skilled foreign professionals.

The Czech Republic Blue Card is commonly used by IT specialists, engineers, researchers, medical professionals and other highly educated workers recruited from outside the EU.

What are the benefits of a Czech Blue Card

Blue Card holders in the Czech Republic receive several benefits, including:

• Longer validity periods of up to three years

• Easier family reunification

• Access to long-term residence pathways

• Simplified movement to some other EU countries after meeting local conditions

Who can apply

The Czech Blue Card is open to:

• Non-EU nationals

• Professionals with higher education qualifications

• Applicants with a binding job offer or employment contract in the Czech Republic

• Workers whose salaries meet the minimum threshold

What documents are required

Applicants generally need to submit:

• Completed Blue Card application form

• Valid passport

• Two passport-sized photographs

• Employment contract or job offer valid for at least one year

• University degree or recognised qualification documents

• Accommodation proof in the Czech Republic

• Proof of fee payment

• Comprehensive private health insurance

Applicants may also need official Czech translations for foreign documents.

How long can you stay

The Czech Republic usually issues Blue Cards for the duration of the employment contract plus an additional three months, with a maximum validity of two years at a time.

Renewals are possible if applicants continue meeting the required conditions, including salary levels, valid employment, health insurance and accommodation requirements.

During the first two years, job changes require approval from the Ministry of the Interior. After that, workers can change employers through a notification process.

The Blue Card can also support long-term EU residence applications. People who hold Blue Cards for at least five years across EU member states, including at least two years in the Czech Republic, may qualify for long-term EU residence status.