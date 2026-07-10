Europe claims 9 of world's top 10 passports; India slips to 125th

Europe dominated the world's strongest passports in 2026, occupying nine of the top 10 positions in the Global Passport Index, while India slipped to 125th place and Ireland maintained its lead over the UK for a second straight year, highlighting the enduring impact of Brexit on travel freedom.

According to the sixth annual Global Passport Index released by Global Citizen Solutions (GCS), Sweden topped the global rankings, followed by Switzerland and Finland. Singapore, at 10th, was the only non-European country in the top 10.

The report said the top 10 passports were separated by just over three points, reflecting the convergence among wealthy European economies in offering high standards of living, strong investment ecosystems and broad travel access.

Afghanistan remains last at 23.10, with Somalia, South Sudan, Yemen, and Syria completing the bottom five.

The 2026 ranking covers 197 countries and territories across 14 underlying indicators.

Ireland stays ahead of UK

Ireland ranked seventh globally with a composite score of around 93.4, marginally ahead of the United Kingdom, which ranked eighth with 93.08.

While the two countries remain closely matched overall, the report found a much wider gap in travel freedom. Ireland ranked seventh globally for Enhanced Mobility, whereas the UK ranked 30th, leaving a 22-place gap between Britain's mobility ranking and its overall passport ranking—the widest among Western European countries and the Anglosphere nations studied.

Researchers attributed the difference largely to Brexit.

Irish citizens continue to enjoy unrestricted freedom of movement across the European Union while also benefiting from the Common Travel Area, which allows them to live, work, study and vote in the UK without visas or time restrictions. British passport holders, meanwhile, no longer enjoy automatic freedom of movement across the EU following the UK's exit from the bloc.

"The United Kingdom passport held firm in the global top ten, ranked eighth overall in 2026. Yet for a passport of such standing, its mobility rank is conspicuously modest. That gap is the quiet signature of Brexit," said Patricia Casaburi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Citizen Solutions.

The report noted that Ireland's rise has been gradual, climbing from 14th place in 2021 to seventh by 2024, where it has remained through 2026. Its investment ranking also improved over the period, while it continues to rank among the world's highest-income economies.

The UK, by contrast, has largely maintained its overall ranking thanks to strong scores in investment freedom and quality of life despite the loss of unrestricted EU mobility.

India slips one place

India ranked 125th among 197 countries and territories in the 2026 index, slipping one position from 124th last year.

While India's overall score improved marginally, the report said other countries advanced at a faster pace, resulting in the decline in rankings. Since 2021, India has moved up only two places—from 127th to 125th.

According to the report, Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 26 destinations, while the country's overall ranking continues to be weighed down by relatively lower scores on mobility compared with advanced economies.

Unlike conventional passport rankings that focus primarily on visa-free travel, the Global Passport Index evaluates passports across three pillars—Enhanced Mobility, Investment, and Quality of Living—to assess the broader value associated with citizenship.

Anglosphere loses ground

The report also highlighted a broader decline among English-speaking economies.

The United States, which topped the index in 2021, has slipped 11 places to 12th in 2026. Canada fell 11 places, Australia declined 10 places and New Zealand dropped 15 places over the same period.

The United States also recorded the sharpest decline in mobility, falling from 10th to 41st in the Enhanced Mobility rankings. Researchers attributed the decline to tightening US immigration policies and reciprocal visa measures, including Brazil's reintroduction of visa requirements for American travellers in 2025.

Ireland was the only Anglosphere passport to improve its overall standing during the five-year period.

"For decades, the Anglosphere passports were treated as fixed inheritance. Our data shows they are closer to an asset that can gain or lose value depending on policy, diplomacy and reciprocity," said Dr Laura Madrid, Lead Researcher at Global Citizen Solutions.

The Global Passport Index 2026 assesses 197 passports using indicators across travel freedom, investment environment and quality of life, offering a broader measure of passport strength than traditional visa-free travel rankings.