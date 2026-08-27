Fake Aadhaar, fake PAN, real passport: Bombay HC flags identity fraud trail

The Bombay High Court has flagged what it described as a “concerning pattern” in cases where foreign nationals allegedly enter India illegally, obtain forged Indian documents and subsequently use those documents to acquire Aadhaar cards and other identity documents, potentially creating a false trail of Indian identity.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata said the pattern pointed to a serious gap in coordination between agencies and in document-verification systems. The court called for coordinated action by state and central authorities to trace and deport such foreign nationals and asked the Centre to consider changes to the Aadhaar law to help investigating agencies act more quickly.

The observations were made in proceedings involving the Maharashtra government's request for access to Aadhaar enrolment records of an Afghan national, Majid Khan Shah Hajrat Shah, also known as Miraj Tahir Khan.

What exactly did the court flag?

According to the court proceedings, the concern is not that simply possessing an Aadhaar card makes someone an Indian citizen. Rather, the issue is how a fraudulently obtained Aadhaar can become one link in a chain of documents used to establish a false identity.

The court said it had observed cases in which foreign nationals allegedly entered India, obtained basic documents to conceal their identities and then procured Aadhaar cards. In some cases, investigating agencies had reported alleged involvement in anti-national activities after such persons obtained fraudulent documents, the court noted.

The bench described the availability of Aadhaar cards obtained through fraudulent means as creating vulnerabilities across identity, immigration and security systems.

Aadhaar does not equal citizenship

Aadhaar is an identity document, not a citizenship certificate. UIDAI's current guidance says Aadhaar can be issued to resident foreign nationals who have lived in India for at least 182 days in the preceding 12 months, subject to the applicable documentation and enrolment requirements. UIDAI specifically provides an enrolment process for resident foreign nationals.

The Citizenship Act, 1955, meanwhile, is the legislation governing acquisition and determination of Indian citizenship. It provides separate legal routes including citizenship by birth, descent, registration and naturalisation.

The Afghan national's alleged trail

The case before the court concerns Majid Khan Shah Hajrat Shah, who, according to the prosecution, was an Afghan national who entered India on a visa and allegedly remained in the country after the visa expired.

He allegedly destroyed his original passport and assumed the identity “Miraj Tahir Khan.” Investigators said he subsequently obtained forged or fabricated documents including a PAN card, Aadhaar card and school-leaving certificate, and then used those documents to obtain an Indian passport.

Mumbai police registered a case in 2019 against Khan and others allegedly involved in preparing the forged documents. Contemporary reporting said the police discovered that the Indian passport itself was genuine in the sense that it had been officially issued, but the identity and supporting documents used to obtain it were allegedly fraudulent.

Why UIDAI records became important

The Maharashtra government's Crime Intelligence Unit sought documents and information relating to the Aadhaar enrolment of Khan.

UIDAI had cited confidentiality provisions under the Aadhaar Act governing disclosure of identity and authentication information. The court proceedings, however, involved Section 33(1) of the Aadhaar Act, which allows disclosure in specified circumstances pursuant to a court order for criminal investigations.

The High Court directed UIDAI to provide the investigating agency with the documents submitted by Khan during his Aadhaar enrolment within two weeks. It also directed the competent immigration authorities to initiate deportation proceedings against him within four weeks.

Court wants faster investigations

The bench also stressed that investigations in such cases should be completed within a stipulated timeframe.

Its concern was that prolonged investigations and procedural delays could allow people who have allegedly entered India illegally to remain in the country and could encourage networks involved in producing forged documents.

The court said the government should consider a dedicated procedure for dealing with issues including human trafficking and border infiltration, given the scale and urgency of the problem.

Court suggests changes to Aadhaar law

The High Court has asked the Centre's concerned department to consider whether amendments to the Aadhaar Act are required to allow investigating agencies to more promptly trace, deport and prevent the re-entry of foreign nationals who allegedly infiltrate India or obtain forged documents.

The court's intervention therefore goes beyond the individual case. It has raised a broader question about whether existing procedures allow agencies to respond quickly enough when immigration violations, document fraud and identity systems intersect.

The larger issue: one false document can lead to another

The case highlights how identity fraud can potentially become a cascading problem.

A person allegedly begins with a false or forged document. That document may then be used to obtain another official document, which can subsequently be presented as supporting evidence elsewhere.

In Khan's alleged case, investigators said the chain involved a false identity → forged supporting documents → Aadhaar/PAN → Indian passport.

That is why the High Court has focused on inter-agency verification and information sharing, rather than Aadhaar alone.