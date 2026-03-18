Get Rs 2.4 lakh, fly to India for free: US pushes immigrants to self-deport

The US Department of Homeland Security has released posters offering to fly illegal immigrants, including from India, to their home countries for free, along with an exit bonus of $2,600 (approximately Rs 240,000).

The campaign features imagery of the Taj Mahal as well as landmarks from Colombia and China, as part of a push encouraging migrants without legal status to leave voluntarily.

“Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a post on X.

The initiative, called Project Homecoming, was launched in May last year following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump’s second term.

How the self-deportation programme works

DHS has asked migrants to use the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home app to begin the process. Through the app, individuals can register their intent to leave, submit personal details, and access information on travel support and the financial incentive available under the programme.

According to DHS, more than 2.2 million people without legal status have used the scheme since its rollout in January 2025.

Officials say the programme is positioned as an alternative to formal deportation proceedings.

“The programme provides migrants the chance to return home as regular travellers — without arrest, detention, or restraints. It’s a safe, orderly alternative that provides assistance and flexibility, not fear,” according to information published on the DHS website.

DHS added that using the CBP Home app allows individuals to plan their departure in advance.

“Using the CBP Home app allows illegal aliens to plan their return, including having an opportunity to depart in a timely manner allowing illegal aliens to wrap up work, school, and personal matters and organise their return in an orderly and lawful way,” the department said.

Costs and incentives explained

The department has also pointed to cost savings linked to voluntary departures.

• Current cost of enforced deportation: $18,245

• Cost of self-deportation via CBP Home app: $5,100

• Estimated saving per case: over $13,000

“With the new offer of a $2,600 stipend, the cost of a single self-deportation via the CBP Home App will be just $5,100, saving the American taxpayer over $13,000 per illegal alien,” DHS said in a note issued in January.

The financial incentive has changed over time.

• Initial exit bonus (May launch): $1,000

• Temporary increase (December): $3,000

• Current amount (since January): $2,600

Indians deported from the US

The development comes as deportation numbers for Indian nationals remain under focus.

More than 3,800 Indian nationals were deported from the United States in 2025, the government told the Rajya Sabha last month.

Data shared by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh showed that 3,414 Indians were deported through Washington till mid-December.

The response also included a breakdown by Indian consulates:

New York: 47

Atlanta: 31

Houston: 234

San Francisco: 49

Seattle: 31

What happens if migrants stay without status

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has warned of legal risks for those who remain in the country without authorisation.

“Remaining in the country without legal status can lead to serious consequences, including removal, prosecution, detention, wage garnishment, and confiscation of personal property,” the agency said.

“Leaving voluntarily may improve future immigration options,” it added.

How to use the CBP Home app

• Download the CBP Home mobile app and submit personal details with a photo

• Wait for contact from DHS to arrange travel

• Respond to follow-up email with a unique link and QR code

• Log in to a USCIS account and complete Form G-325R (Biographic Information)

• Attend a biometric appointment if required