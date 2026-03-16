Green Card fraud: How 11 Indians staged robberies in US for visa benefits

Eleven Indian nationals living illegally in the United States have been charged with visa fraud after federal prosecutors said they were involved in a scheme that staged armed robberies at convenience stores to obtain immigration benefits.

According to the US Department of Justice, the suspects allegedly organised fake robberies so that store clerks could claim they were victims of violent crimes when applying for a special immigration status that can eventually lead to a Green Card.

Those charged include Jitendrakumar Patel, 39; Maheshkumar Patel, 36; Sanjaykumar Patel, 45; Dipikaben Patel, 40; Rameshbhai Patel, 52; Amitabahen Patel, 43; Ronakkumar Patel, 28; Sangitaben Patel, 36; Minkesh Patel, 42; Sonal Patel, 42; and Mitul Patel, 40.

Prosecutors said the group has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

Authorities said the individuals were living unlawfully in several US states including Massachusetts, Kentucky and Ohio.

Dipikaben Patel was deported to India after authorities found she had been living unlawfully in Weymouth, Massachusetts, according to the Justice Department.

Jitendrakumar Patel, Maheshkumar Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel, Amitabahen Patel, Sangitaben Patel and Mitul Patel were arrested in Massachusetts and appeared in federal court in Boston on Friday before being released.

Rameshbhai Patel, Ronakkumar Patel, Sonal Patel and Minkesh Patel were arrested in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. Officials said they will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

How the staged robbery scheme worked

Charging documents filed in court say the scheme began around March 2023 when an organiser identified as Rambhai and his associates arranged staged robberies at several businesses.

Authorities said at least six convenience stores, liquor shops and fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and other locations were used in the plan.

Prosecutors said the staged incidents followed a similar pattern.

• A person acting as the “robber” would enter the shop

• The robber would threaten the clerk or owner with what appeared to be a firearm

• Cash would be taken from the register before the robber fled

• The entire interaction was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras

Investigators said the store clerks or owners would then wait several minutes before contacting police.

Officials said the delay allowed the “robber” to leave the scene so the incident could appear genuine when reported.

Prosecutors allege that the clerks later used these incidents to claim they had been victims of violent crimes.

Payments within the scheme

According to prosecutors, the scheme involved payments between several participants.

Authorities allege that:

• Individuals who wanted to claim victim status paid Rambhai to take part in the plan

• Rambhai then paid store owners to allow their premises to be used for the staged robbery

• Participants later used the robbery reports when filing immigration applications

Rambhai, along with the person who carried out the robberies and a getaway driver, had already been charged and convicted earlier in connection with the case.

Prosecutors said the 11 defendants charged now either arranged for the robberies to be organised or paid for themselves or relatives to be listed as victims.

What the U visa is

The alleged scheme centred on the US U visa programme.

The U visa is a special immigration status available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical harm and who assist law enforcement authorities during an investigation or prosecution.

Key features of the programme include:

• It is available to victims of crimes such as robbery, domestic violence and assault

• Applicants must cooperate with police or prosecutors investigating the crime

• Successful applicants can receive work authorisation in the United States

• After several years, they may apply for permanent residency

Officials say the programme was created to encourage crime victims to report offences without fear of deportation.

Prosecutors said the staged robberies were carried out so that participants could falsely claim they qualified as victims when applying for U visa status.

Possible penalties

Federal prosecutors said the charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

If convicted, defendants could also face three years of supervised release and fines of up to $250,000.

The case is being heard in federal court in Boston.