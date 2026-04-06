H-1B visa delay forces Indian worker, family out of US despite job offer

A delay, sometimes driven by timing or factors beyond control, can decide whether an H-1B visa holder stays in the United States or is forced to leave within days.

Ajay Kumar Sharma spent 16 years building a career in IT, working with companies such as Fidelity Investments and Bank of America. For the last three years, he lived and worked in the United States on an H-1B visa with a clean record and a stable career path.

In early 2026, a delay that was not within his control brought that to an abrupt end.

After losing his job in December 2025, Sharma had a 60-day grace period to secure a new H-1B transfer. He found an employer, submitted his documents, and waited.

The employer-side filing did not go through in time. By the time the process moved forward, the deadline had passed. He was declared ‘out of status’, meaning he could no longer legally work or remain in the US. Within weeks, Sharma, his wife, and his children returned to India, facing no income, about $8,500 in lease obligations, and no response to his follow-up emails.

His case, shared on LinkedIn, has drawn attention to a situation many H-1B visa holders face, where their legal stay depends on how quickly an employer completes paperwork.

Job loss and a narrow window

Sharma’s situation began in December 2025 when he lost his job in the United States, he explained in the post. Under H-1B rules, he then had a 60-day grace period to find a new employer and complete the transfer process.

In February 2026, he received an offer from a major tech consultancy and submitted the required documents. He believed the process was moving ahead. Delays at a later stage changed the outcome.

ALSO READ: US visa curbs fallout: Indian students in US drop 6.9% to 352,644 in 2026 “I never imagined that, after 16 years total in IT and a clean work history in the US, working for the last three years on an H-1B visa, I would lose my H-1B status due to employer delays, not my actions,” Sharma wrote.

A missed deadline with lasting impact

According to Sharma, there was a delay in confirming his document checklist and proceeding with the filing. By the time the process advanced, the window had closed.

“My H-1B transfer was never filed on time. I was deemed ‘out of status.’ Case closed,” he wrote.

For H-1B workers, legal stay is tied to timely filings by the employer. Even short delays can have serious consequences.

What he says he was not told

Sharma said there was little clarity during the process and that he was not informed about the risks or alternatives available.

“That the filing timeline was at risk even as the window was closing. That I had the right to explore alternatives, a B1 or B2 change of status, or another employer who had already filed my LCA and was ready to proceed,” he wrote.

He said the lack of information prevented him from taking steps that might have allowed him to remain in the country legally.

Return to India and financial pressure

After losing his visa status, Sharma and his family returned to India. The move came with financial and personal strain.

“My US lease obligations stand at approximately $8,500. My family, my wife, my children, had to uproot their lives. We returned to India with no income, mounting financial obligations, and zero response to my follow-up emails in the weeks since,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: US visa wait times in India: Chennai quickest at 3 months, Mumbai slowest He is currently unemployed and waiting for responses regarding his case.

What does ‘out of status’ mean

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, being ‘out of status’ means a person is no longer complying with the conditions of their visa, even if their permitted stay period has not ended.

This can affect eligibility for immigration benefits and may lead to removal or difficulties in obtaining future visas.

Common situations include:

• Losing a job and not transferring the visa within the 60-day grace period

• Working for an employer other than the one approved

• Not being paid as required

• Staying beyond the I-94 validity without extension

Why early filing matters

In a video post, immigration attorneys Rahul Reddy and Emily Neumann of Reddy Neumann Brown PC say extensions should be approved before the I-94 expiry date due to multiple risks.

For example, if an H-1B expires on June 30, 2026 and an extension is filed:

• The project could end soon after

• The employer may withdraw the petition

• The worker may lose the job

• The petition may be denied due to eligibility issues

If the denial comes after June 30, the person may have to leave the US.

Returning can become difficult, especially as some employers may need to pay a $100,000 fee for new H-1B hiring, which many are unwilling to bear.

If the denial comes before expiry, options remain:

• Refile the extension

• Transfer to another employer

• Change status to another visa category

ALSO READ: Green card, H-1B, US visa holders can now travel to Argentina visa-free Once the I-94 expires and a denial follows, options become limited.

Why the 240-day rule may not be enough

Many workers rely on the rule that allows them to continue working for up to 240 days after filing an extension.

This does not protect against:

• Petition denial

• Loss of employment

If a denial comes after the I-94 expiry, the person becomes out of status.

Premium processing is often used to get a decision before the expiry date.

Risks of policy changes and denials

During the earlier administration of Donald Trump, extension denials increased due to stricter checks.

These included removal of deference to prior approvals, increased documentation requirements, closer scrutiny of employer-employee relationships, wage-level reviews, and a rise in site visits.

Policy changes can happen quickly. A case that may have been approved earlier could be denied later, the attorneys said.

If a denial comes after status expiry:

• The individual becomes out of status immediately

• Unlawful presence begins to accrue

• Staying beyond 180 days can lead to a three-year bar

• Authorities may initiate removal proceedings

When to start the extension process

Applicants are advised to begin preparing at least seven months before their status expires.

Since filing is allowed only six months in advance:

• Use the extra time to gather documents

• File as soon as eligible

ALSO READ: H-1B visa row: Indians are 'new oil, coal or gas', says immigration expert • Try to secure approval before expiry

Avoid international travel

Those maintaining status in the US are advised to avoid travel unless necessary.

Risks include:

• Visa stamping delays or refusals

• Administrative processing

• Appointment cancellations

• Visa revocation while abroad

• Inability to return due to policy changes

Even with valid documents, travel disruptions can leave individuals stranded outside the US.

H-1B lottery update

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services last week confirmed that the H-1B lottery for this cycle is complete, with no further selections expected in the current round and applicants whose status remains ‘submitted’ not selected. A second lottery may take place in July, depending on the number of filings, withdrawals, denials, and the impact of the $100,000 fee.