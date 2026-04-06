H-1B visa row: Indians are 'new oil, coal or gas', says immigration expert

The debate over a $100,000 fee on certain H-1B visa hires, introduced on September 21, 2025, continues, with industry voices weighing in on its impact on the US economy.

Xavier Fernandes, founder of immigration agency Y-Axis, said the policy could hurt the US more than it helps.

“It’s definitely America’s loss,” Fernandes said during a CBS News programme on India’s IT sector and H-1B visas.

“Many CEOs are from Hyderabad. It’s just a breeding ground of tech.”

His remarks prompted criticism from Laura Ingraham on Fox News, who said such hiring practices amounted to “industrial-scale fraud” and resulted in job and wage losses for American workers.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, more than 70% of H-1B visa holders in 2024 were Indian.

“Indians are the new oil, coal, or gas, it’s brain power to run the modern day industries,” Fernandes told CBS.

When asked whether similar talent exists within the US, he said, “That kind of talent you can’t manufacture. It’s not a thing that you can get it locally.”

It's something even President Trump admitted to in an interview on Fox News last November.

“You also do have to bring in talent,” Trump said.

When Ingraham argued that the US has “plenty of talented people here”, Trump replied, “No you don’t… You don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn.”

Fernandes said the new policy could affect innovation in the US.

“Many Indians will stay back and build in India,” he said.

H-1B filings fall after fee kicks in

Recent data from the US Department of Labor shows a sharp drop in H-1B filings by major technology firms after the fee came into effect.

Companies such as Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft, among the largest sponsors of H-1B visas, saw certified applications decline compared to the previous year.

At Meta and Google, filings fell by roughly half.

Only Nvidia recorded an increase, with filings rising from 369 in the first quarter of 2025 to 434 in the first quarter of 2026.

Its chief executive Jensen Huang has said the company will continue hiring H-1B workers despite the higher costs.

Who pays the $100,000 H-1B fee

The new fee applies in specific cases:

• Employers hiring workers from outside the US through consular processing must pay $100,000

• Companies hiring foreign workers already in the US on another visa are not required to pay this fee

Proposed wage hike adds further pressure

Alongside the fee, the Department of Labor has proposed changes to H-1B wage rules.

The proposal includes:

• Increasing minimum wage requirements by 21% to 33%

• Raising entry-level salaries by about $14,000 to $24,000 annually

• Revising prevailing wage levels across all four H-1B tiers

If implemented, the changes would make it more expensive for companies to hire foreign workers, adding to the cost pressures already created by the new visa fee.