India emerges as global skills hub amid worldwide talent shifts: Deel

New data from Deel’s Global Talent Map shows that international hiring is no longer being driven by cost arbitrage but by a global race for scarce skills — many of which originate in India.

An analysis of Deel’s platform, which spans more than 40,000 companies hiring across over 150 countries, shows that visa holders consistently earn more than local workers in comparable roles across major markets. The findings suggest that global hiring is increasingly being shaped by specialised skills rather than wage savings.

World’s hiring compass points to India

?-? Australia recorded 724% year-on-year growth in hiring Indian professionals

?-? UK hiring of Indian professionals grew 142%

?-? US hiring of Indian professionals rose 139%

?-? Ireland recorded 131% growth in hiring Indian talent

?-? UAE saw 121% growth in hiring Indian professionals

Visas become tickets to global pay league

?-? US H-1B holders earn median salaries of $140,000 versus $130,000 for local workers in similar roles

?-? UK skilled worker visa holders earn £96,000 compared with £87,000 for local workers

?-? UAE golden visa holders earn AED 605,000 versus AED 459,000 for standard employment visa holders

?-? UK software developers on skilled worker visas earn over £112,000 compared with £93,808 for local workers in the same roles

Top destinations on India’s talent trail

?-? UAE

?-? Singapore

?-? UK

?-? US

?-? Canada

Migration wheel starts turning back

?-? India’s Overseas Citizenship of India programme grants lifelong residency and work rights to more than 35 million diaspora members globally

APAC’s talent highways widen

?-? Indian nationals are among the top foreign workers in Singapore, alongside citizens of Malaysia, China, and the Philippines

?-? In Australia, Indian nationals are among the leading foreign nationalities in Deel’s workforce; other leading APAC nationalities include New Zealanders, Chinese and Sri Lankans