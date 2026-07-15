Japan travel costs more from July as departure tax triples to ¥3,000

Travelling to Japan is set to become slightly more expensive, with the Japanese government tripling its International Tourist Tax—also known as the departure tax—from ¥1,000 (about ₹590) to ¥3,000 (about ₹1,780) for everyone leaving the country from July 1, 2026.

The higher levy applies to all travellers departing Japan by air or sea, including foreign tourists and Japanese citizens. The tax is automatically included in airline and cruise ticket prices, meaning passengers do not have to make any additional payment at airports or ports before departure. Tickets booked before July 1 continue to attract the earlier tax of ¥1,000.

The move is part of Japan's efforts to tackle overtourism as international arrivals continue to surge. The additional revenue will be used to improve tourism infrastructure, ease congestion at popular destinations, strengthen immigration facilities and promote travel to lesser-known regions.

The charge applies irrespective of nationality and is collected through airline or cruise tickets.

According to Japan's National Tax Agency, exemptions continue for certain categories, including children under two years of age, transit passengers leaving Japan within 24 hours, airline and ship crew members, and some diplomatic travellers.

Why is Japan raising the tax?

Japan is experiencing an unprecedented tourism boom.

The country welcomed a record 42.4 million international visitors in 2025 and has set an ambitious target of attracting 60 million foreign tourists annually by 2030. The sharp rise in visitor numbers has placed increasing pressure on popular destinations such as Kyoto, Tokyo and Mount Fuji, prompting authorities to introduce additional funding measures to manage overtourism.

The departure tax currently generates around ¥50 billion annually, and the latest increase is expected to raise collections to approximately ¥120 billion, according to Japanese government estimates.

Passport fees reduced for Japanese citizens

Alongside the higher departure tax, Japan has lowered passport application fees for its citizens.

The fee for a 10-year passport applied for online has been reduced from ¥15,900 (around ₹9,430) to ¥8,900 (around ₹5,280). Passport applications submitted in person have also become cheaper.

The government said the fee reduction is intended to offset the impact of the higher departure tax on Japanese residents travelling overseas.

Tourist visa fees rise—but Indians may not be affected

Japan has also increased the standard fees for short-term tourist visas.

From July 1:

Single-entry visa: ¥15,000 (around ₹8,900), up from ¥3,000 (around ₹1,780)

Multiple-entry visa: ¥30,000 (around ₹17,800), up from ¥6,000 (around ₹3,560)

Travellers from 74 countries and regions, including the United States and South Korea, remain exempt from short-term visa requirements. However, visitors from India, China, the Philippines and Vietnam must continue to obtain visas before travelling.

However, Japan follows country-specific reciprocal visa fee arrangements, and the Embassy of Japan in India has not announced any revision to visa fees applicable to Indian passport holders. Indian applicants should check the latest fee schedule published by the embassy or authorised visa application centres before submitting their applications.