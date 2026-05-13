Kazakhstan announces 10-year Golden Visa for investors, IT talent: Details

Kazakhstan has announced a new long-term residency programme that may offer a strategic alternative for Indian entrepreneurs and IT professionals seeking niche opportunities beyond traditional migration destinations.

The Central Asian nation has announced a new “Altyn Visa” or Golden Visa scheme alongside immigration reforms designed to attract global capital and skilled talent. The measures are part of the country’s strategy to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues, according to statements issued by the Kazakh government and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The reforms were announced through a presidential decree earlier this month and are expected to be implemented in phases by the end of 2026.

What is Kazakhstan’s new Altyn Visa?

Under the proposed programme, foreign nationals investing at least $300,000 in Kazakhstan will be eligible for a 10-year residence permit.

According to official government announcements, the investment can be made either in the charter capital of Kazakh companies or through locally traded securities.

The visa is being positioned as a long-term residency route for investors seeking stability, tax incentives and easier access to business opportunities in the region.

Unlike several European Golden Visa programmes that have tightened rules in recent years, Kazakhstan appears to be taking a more open approach to attracting overseas investors and skilled migrants.

The government has also indicated that family members of Altyn Visa holders will receive residency-linked benefits.

Fast-track residency pathways introduced

Alongside the investor visa, Kazakhstan is simplifying residency rules for foreign professionals through new visa categories and faster eligibility timelines.

According to official statements, the revised framework includes:

Information technology specialists becoming eligible for residency after one month of stay

Business visa holders qualifying after one month

Skilled worker visa holders becoming eligible after six months

Temporary worker visa holders qualifying after one year

The reforms also cover participants in the tax residency programme of the Astana International Financial Centre.

The government is introducing three broad visa categories under the new system:

Business Visa

Skilled Worker Visa

Temporary Worker Visa

These are expected to target investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, healthcare professionals, university graduates and specialists working on approved investment projects.

Tax benefits and incentives

One of the biggest attractions of the proposed Altyn Visa framework is the range of tax incentives being offered.

According to government announcements, visa holders and their families may receive exemptions from:

Personal income tax

Property tax

Land tax

Authorities have also proposed exemptions from universal declaration requirements related to income and assets.

In addition, foreign residents under the programme are expected to receive access to government services, healthcare and education facilities similar to those available to Kazakh citizens.

The government says the reforms are aimed at creating a more predictable and investor-friendly migration environment.

Why the move matters for Indians

The policy changes could draw attention from Indian professionals and businesses as economic engagement between India and Kazakhstan expands across sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy and education.

For Indian technology professionals, startup founders and investors, the appeal may lie in the relatively quick residency timelines and lower investment threshold compared with several Western residency-by-investment programmes.

Kazakhstan is also positioning itself as a gateway between Asia and Europe, benefiting from growing trade and connectivity initiatives across Central Asia.

Migration experts say countries increasingly compete globally for skilled workers and investment capital, especially in technology and innovation-led sectors. Kazakhstan’s latest reforms appear designed to strengthen its position in that race.

What happens next

The Kazakh government has said detailed operational guidelines, application procedures and implementation timelines will be issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and migration authorities in the coming weeks.

Indian applicants interested in the programme are likely to require clarity on documentation requirements, taxation rules, family sponsorship provisions and investment eligibility norms before applications begin.

For now, officials have indicated that the broader reform package should become fully operational by the end of 2026.