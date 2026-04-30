Live in France: Earn Rs 2.7 lakh/month? This visa lets you stay for a year

Is a short holiday in France no longer enough? For those looking at a slower, longer stay, whether for retired life, tourism, or personal reasons, the country’s long-stay “Visiteur” visa offers a way to live there for four to 12 months without taking up employment. But it comes with a clear condition: You must be financially self-sufficient.

To break it down, Business Standard spoke to Andri Boiko, Founder and Global CEO of Garant In, a firm that advises clients on residence and citizenship-by-investment programmes.

Who can apply for the France Visiteur visa? What are the financial requirements?

“The France Visiteur visa is built around one core principle — prove you can support yourself without touching the French economy, and the door opens,” said Boiko.

Formally known as the VLS-TS Visiteur, the visa does not require a French language test or civic exam at the entry stage. Applicants must show financial self-sufficiency, with a minimum threshold of €1,823 per month (around Rs 1.65 lakh). However, Boiko said consulates expect higher figures in practice.

“For smooth approvals, we recommend €3,000–3,500 per month for a single applicant, along with accessible savings of about €36,000,” he said.

For families, the bar rises. A couple may need to show €4,000–4,500 in monthly income, with an additional 50% per child. Children can attend French schools without a separate student visa once the family is legally resident.

Applicants must also provide proof of accommodation in France, comprehensive health insurance, and supporting documents such as marriage and birth certificates for dependents.

What counts as stable income from abroad?

The visa is open to non-EU nationals who can demonstrate consistent income from outside France. “This can include pensions, rental income from Indian property, dividends, royalties, or even salary from a foreign employer — as long as it is earned outside France,” said Boiko.

He added that applicants targeting high-cost regions such as Paris or the French Riviera should be prepared to show higher income levels (closer to €3,000–3,500 per month).

Couples should budget €4,500–5,000 monthly, with each child adding €900–1,200. In addition, savings of €36,000 are expected as a financial buffer.

Can you work remotely on this visa?

“This is where many people get caught out,” Boiko said. “You cannot work in France, not for French employers, not for French clients, and, following clarifications in June 2025, not even remotely for foreign employers while physically in France.”

He described the Visiteur visa as a “lifestyle visa, not a career pathway”, requiring applicants to rely entirely on non-French income streams.

Who typically gets approved?

The profile of successful applicants has shifted in recent years. “It is no longer just retirees,” Boiko said.

He pointed to three common categories among Indian applicants: early retirees with investment income, property owners earning rental income in India, and high-net-worth families seeking a European base with access to schooling and travel within the Schengen area.

“All of them are financially independent and do not need to work in France,” he said.

Why do applications get rejected?

Rejections, Boiko said, usually come down to documentation and financial clarity.

Common issues include weak or inconsistent financial records, unexplained large deposits, lack of supporting documents for income sources, and incomplete paperwork such as missing insurance or accommodation proof.

Another factor is the applicant’s stated purpose. “If the cover letter does not clearly explain how you will live in France without working, or if the profile suggests you may try to work locally, it raises concerns,” he said.

Weak ties to India or undisclosed past visa refusals can also affect the outcome.

How long is the visa valid, and can it be renewed?

The Visiteur visa is typically issued for one year. After arrival, it must be validated online to activate residence status.

“It can be renewed annually, and in most cases renewals are easier if your financial situation remains stable and you have followed the rules,” said Boiko.

Applicants need to provide updated income proof, insurance, and accommodation details each year.

Can it lead to long-term residency or citizenship?

Yes, but indirectly. “Each year of lawful residence counts,” Boiko said.

After around five years of continuous stay, applicants may be eligible for longer-term residency permits, provided they continue to meet financial and integration requirements.

Citizenship requires additional steps, including proof of French language ability and integration into society. “It is not automatic, you have to build a genuine life in France over time,” he said.

How does it compare with similar visas in Europe?

Boiko said the French Visiteur route stands out because it does not require language tests at the initial stage and allows applicants to rely on passive income.

However, unlike some digital nomad visas elsewhere in Europe, it does not permit remote work while in France.

What are the drawbacks?

“The biggest drawback is the one-year validity,” Boiko said. “You have to renew it regularly, which some applicants find inconvenient.”

At the same time, the absence of language or civic tests at the entry stage makes it more accessible compared to other residency routes in France.

What does it cost to live in France under this visa?

Government fees are relatively modest (€100 for the visa application and €225 per year for the residence permit).

Additional costs include health insurance (€480–600 per person annually), document translation and legalisation (€500–1,500), and professional advisory fees, which can range from €4,000 to €6,000.

Monthly living costs vary widely depending on the city and lifestyle. “Some applicants manage on €5,000–6,000 per month, while others spend €10,000 or more,” Boiko said.

Overall, a single applicant should budget at least €9,000–12,000 (Rs 7.2–10.8 lakh) for the application process itself, excluding rent deposits and relocation expenses.

Key takeaway:

If you strip it down to what a consulate is really looking for, the visa rests on two financial pillars: steady monthly income and a comfortable savings buffer.

Hence, a single applicant should realistically have:

1. Monthly income (primary requirement)

Around €3,000–3,500 per month (Rs 2.7–3.2 lakh).

2. Savings (financial buffer)

At least €36,000 (Rs 32–33 lakh) in accessible funds.

3. One-time setup and application costs

Roughly €9,000–12,000 (Rs 7.2–10.8 lakh), covering visa fees, insurance, documentation, and advisory.

What’s the total money needed?

Minimum financial position (single applicant):

Savings: €36,000

Setup costs: €10,000

Total upfront: €45,000–48,000 (Rs 40–43 lakh)

Plus ongoing income:

€3,000–3,500 every month (Rs 2.7–3.2 lakh)i