New Zealand announces new work visa route for international graduates

International students graduating in New Zealand will soon have another route to stay and work in the country after completing their studies.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) — announced on September 10, 2026, that the new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa will open on November 16, 2026, with six months of open work rights

From November 16, 2026 a new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa will give eligible international graduates up to six months of open work rights to find a job and explore longer-term work options.

At the same time, New Zealand is expanding eligibility for its existing Post-Study Work Visa to include certain graduates who complete a Level 7 Graduate Diploma and also hold a bachelor's degree.

But the new six-month visa is not a replacement for the Post-Study Work Visa, and it does not provide the same long-term benefits.

Here is what prospective students and graduates need to know.

What is the new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa?

The new visa is aimed at international graduates who have completed an eligible New Zealand qualification but do not qualify for the longer Post-Study Work Visa.

It will allow them to stay in New Zealand and work for up to six months while they look for employment and explore a longer-term immigration route, such as an Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Applications will open on November 16, 2026.

The visa is particularly useful for a graduate who has completed an eligible qualification but needs additional time after graduation to find an employer and move into a longer-term work visa.

Who can apply?

The new visa is not available to every international student.

To qualify, a graduate must have completed an eligible NZQCF Level 5, 6 or 7 qualification in New Zealand.

The course must have been studied:

full-time;

for at least 24 weeks in New Zealand; and

in a qualification that does not already make the graduate eligible for a Post-Study Work Visa.

English-language, foundation and bridging qualifications are excluded.

There is also a financial requirement.

Applicants must have at least NZD $5,000 available to support themselves during their stay. They must also meet the relevant health and character requirements.

There is an important deadline

Graduates cannot wait indefinitely before applying.

An application for the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa must be made within three months of the expiry of the applicant's New Zealand student visa.

That makes timing important for students finishing their courses.

For example, if a student's student visa expires after completing an eligible qualification, they need to plan their graduate-work visa application within the specified three-month window.

Can you work for any employer?

Yes.

The Short-Term Graduate Work Visa provides open work rights, meaning eligible holders can work in any job for any employer in New Zealand, subject to the visa conditions.

This is important because graduates do not need to have secured a job before applying for this visa.

They can use the six-month period to search for employment and, where appropriate, transition to a longer-term work visa.

However, the visa does not allow the holder to own or operate a business. Work must be for an employer under an employment agreement or contract for services.

What happens after six months?

This is where students need to understand the difference between the new visa and the existing Post-Study Work Visa.

The Short-Term Graduate Work Visa lasts for a maximum of six months. It cannot be extended, and a person can receive it only once.

The idea is to use those six months to find work and potentially transition to another appropriate visa.

For example, a graduate could find an eligible employer and explore moving to an Accredited Employer Work Visa, provided they meet the requirements for that visa.

So the new visa should be viewed as a short bridge into employment, rather than a three-year post-study work option.

What about the Post-Study Work Visa?

The existing Post-Study Work Visa remains the more substantial option for graduates who qualify.

Depending on the qualification, it can allow graduates to stay and work in New Zealand for up to three years.

For graduates with a degree-level 7 or higher qualification, the visa generally provides broad work rights. Those with eligible non-degree qualifications may have restrictions requiring them to work in a job related to their studies.

The government is now expanding this route as well.

Graduate diploma students get a new opportunity

From November 16, 2026, graduates who complete an eligible NZQCF Level 7 Graduate Diploma will be able to qualify for a Post-Study Work Visa if they also hold a bachelor's degree.

The bachelor's degree can have been completed in New Zealand or overseas.

This could be particularly relevant to international students who already have an undergraduate degree and choose to pursue a graduate diploma in New Zealand.

For example, an Indian student who has completed a bachelor's degree in India and then comes to New Zealand for an eligible Level 7 Graduate Diploma could, under the new rules, qualify for the Post-Study Work Visa if all the other requirements are met.

That is an important distinction from the new six-month visa.

What if I have a Graduate Diploma but no bachelor's degree?

The answer depends on the qualification.

If the graduate diploma is on New Zealand's list of qualifications eligible for the Post-Study Work Visa, the graduate may still qualify, but employment conditions can apply.

If the graduate diploma does not qualify for the Post-Study Work Visa and the graduate does not hold a bachelor's degree, the person may instead be able to use the new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, assuming all other requirements are met.

This makes the exact qualification extremely important.

Students should therefore check whether their planned course is eligible before enrolling, rather than assuming that any graduate diploma will automatically lead to a post-study work visa.

Can you take the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa twice?

No.

A person can receive only one Short-Term Graduate Work Visa.

It cannot be extended and cannot be renewed with another Short-Term Graduate Work Visa.

There is also an important rule for people who later return to study.

Someone who has held the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa can apply for another student visa if the new programme is a bachelor's degree or a higher-level programme that can make them eligible for a Post-Study Work Visa.

Can you take your spouse and children?

This is another major difference between the new visa and the Post-Study Work Visa.

Short-Term Graduate Work Visa holders cannot include their partner or dependent children in their application, and their family members do not automatically receive work or student rights through the graduate's visa.

They may, however, be able to apply for visitor visas independently. Dependent children can also apply for student visas as international students, and partners can apply for work visas based on their own eligibility.

By contrast, people holding a Post-Study Work Visa can, subject to the applicable requirements, support visas for partners and dependent children.