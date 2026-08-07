New Zealand eases visa health rules, Hepatitis B and C no longer hurdle

New Zealand has eased a key health-related requirement for people seeking residence, with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C removed from the list of conditions that can trigger an automatic high-cost health assessment. The change, effective for resident visa applications submitted from August 3, could make the residence process less restrictive for Indian applicants.

According to Immigration New Zealand (INZ), applicants with either condition will now be assessed on their individual medical circumstances rather than being automatically considered to have failed the country’s acceptable standard of health requirement.

Why the Hepatitis B, C change matters

New Zealand’s residence visa rules require applicants to meet an “acceptable standard of health”. The assessment considers whether a person is likely to pose a public health risk, place significant costs or demands on the country’s health services, or be unable to undertake the work or study for which the visa is being sought.

INZ said its review found that the expected cost of treating Hepatitis B and C has fallen significantly and is now below the NZ$81,000 significant-cost threshold used in residence health assessments. The two conditions have therefore been removed from the high-cost list.

For an Indian applicant, this means a diagnosis of Hepatitis B or C is no longer, by itself, an automatic health barrier to a residence application. However, it does not mean health checks have been removed or that every applicant with these conditions will qualify.

INZ can still refer medical cases to a registered medical professional if there are concerns about an applicant’s overall health.

Health assessment still applies

The change should not be read as a blanket exemption from New Zealand’s health requirements.

INZ says medical examinations may still be required as part of a visa application. Where medical results raise concerns, the immigration authority can seek an opinion from a medical assessor, request additional information, continue processing the application or consider whether a medical waiver is appropriate.

The assessment also looks beyond a single diagnosis. For example, serious chronic or progressive renal or hepatic disorders, certain cancers, severe neurological and cardiac conditions, major psychiatric illness or addiction requiring significant support, and some severe autoimmune and developmental conditions remain relevant to residence health assessments.

Other changes to New Zealand's health rules

INZ has also revised the wording of several conditions on its high-cost list.

The updated guidance clarifies that:

Major psychiatric illness or addiction is covered where significant support is required.

The description of severe autoimmune disease has been updated to reflect the availability of lower-cost treatment options.

The wording covering renal and hepatic disorders has been clarified.

Other conditions remain subject to assessment where they are likely to create significant costs or demands on New Zealand’s publicly funded health services.

The broader objective, according to INZ, is to ensure that the high-cost list focuses on conditions that are genuinely likely to place substantial demands on New Zealand’s health system.

What Indian applicants should know

For Indians planning to apply for New Zealand residence, the key takeaway is that Hepatitis B or C is no longer an automatic red flag under the high-cost health rules for applications submitted from 3 August 2026.

But applicants should continue to disclose their medical history accurately and complete any medical examination requested by INZ. The ability to pay for treatment privately, health insurance coverage or financial support from relatives does not override the health assessment criteria.

The change therefore represents a relaxation of one part of New Zealand’s residence health policy, rather than a removal of the medical eligibility test altogether.