New Zealand may tighten immigration rules for Indians: What to know

New Zealand is considering changes in immigration rules that will make it harder Indian nationals to get work visas , sparking concerns about the proposal’s impact on bilateral ties and the country’s reputation as a destination for employment and business.

According to a Bloomberg report, the proposed measures have not yet been finalised, but work on the changes is already underway. The development comes at a sensitive time, with a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand awaiting approval in New Zealand’s Parliament and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to visit the country later this month.

What is being proposed?

Bloomberg, citing a report by The Post, said New Zealand's government is preparing a package of immigration changes specifically affecting Indian nationals.

While the proposals are still under consideration, New Zealand Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said a draft has already been circulated among ministers. However, she clarified that no decision has been taken.

Why is the proposal controversial?

The proposed restrictions have drawn public criticism from New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, who warned that targeting India alone could have wider diplomatic and economic consequences.

Speaking in Parliament last week, Peters said officials had briefed the government on plans to introduce more restrictive immigration settings for Indian nationals.

According to Bloomberg, Peters said the proposed changes would make immigration policy "more restrictive in a way which targets India and India alone."

He further argued that officials had warned the government such measures could:

Affect bilateral relations between India and New Zealand

Harm trade ties between the two countries

Damage New Zealand’s reputation as a reliable place to do business

Be vulnerable to legal challenges

Trigger retaliatory action from India

Peters also questioned why the proposed restrictions would apply only to India and not to citizens of other countries that have free trade agreements with New Zealand.

What changes could Indian workers face?

According to Bloomberg, the proposals would introduce additional conditions for Indian nationals seeking temporary work in New Zealand.

These include:

A labour market and economic needs test specifically for Indian applicants.

Restricting Indian citizens from applying for a temporary employment entry visa while residing in New Zealand.

Bloomberg reported that this in-country application option remains available to citizens of other countries covered by relevant free FTAs, making the proposed rules different from those applied to other trading partners.

Why does the timing matter?

The immigration debate has emerged just as New Zealand moves closer to ratifying its Free Trade Agreement with India.

Bloomberg noted that the agreement is currently awaiting parliamentary approval. Although Winston Peters and his New Zealand First party oppose the deal, arguing that it does not sufficiently benefit New Zealand, the ruling National Party has secured support from the opposition Labour Party, making its passage likely.

The issue has gained additional significance because Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit New Zealand later this month, placing greater attention on the two countries' diplomatic relationship.

What should Indians planning to move to New Zealand know?

At present, there is no change to New Zealand’s immigration rules for Indian citizens.

Bloomberg reported that the proposals remain under discussion within the government, and ministers have not taken a final decision.

For Indian students, skilled professionals and workers considering New Zealand, the current visa rules continue to apply. However, those planning future applications may want to monitor official announcements closely, as any approved policy changes could alter work visa eligibility or application procedures.

For now, the proposed restrictions remain part of an ongoing policy discussion rather than a confirmed immigration rule.