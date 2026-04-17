New Zealand raises visa income threshold to Rs 36 lakh April 2026

New Zealand on Wednesday announced an increase in income and sponsorship thresholds for several visa categories, with changes set to take effect from April 30, 2026. The move will directly affect those applying under parent visa routes, including the Parent Category Resident Visa and Parent Boost Visitor Visa, where income requirements are set to rise.

The adjustment will also apply to selected Pacific visa pathways, though these changes do not affect Indian applicants.

The updates are part of routine annual revisions linked to wage levels, benefit settings, and living costs in New Zealand, according to immigration authorities.

What is changing for parent visas

Under the revised rules, sponsorship income requirements for parent visas will rise in line with the updated median wage.

For the Parent Boost Visitor Visa, minimum annual income requirements for sponsors will increase, with higher thresholds depending on the number of parents being sponsored.

Applicants will also face revised personal income and savings requirements. Those applying alone will need higher annual earnings or increased funds in bank accounts, with additional thresholds for applicants including a partner.

For the Parent Category Resident Visa, sponsors must meet updated income levels based on selected qualifying periods in the three years prior to application selection. Authorities have clarified that applications already submitted will not be affected.

Parent Boost Visitor Visa income rules

Minimum annual income for one sponsor from April 30, 2026

NZD $72,800 (about Rs 36.5 lakh) to sponsor one parent

NZD $109,200 (about Rs 54.7 lakh) to sponsor two parents

NZD $145,600 (about Rs 73 lakh) to sponsor three parents

NZD $182,000 (about Rs 91.2 lakh) to sponsor four parents

NZD $218,400 (about Rs 1.09 crore) to sponsor five parents

NZD $254,800 (about Rs 1.27 crore) to sponsor six parents

Minimum annual income for two sponsors from April 30, 2026

NZD $109,200 (about Rs 54.7 lakh) to sponsor one parent

NZD $145,600 (about Rs 73 lakh) to sponsor two parents

NZD $182,000 (about Rs 91.2 lakh) to sponsor three parents

NZD $218,400 (about Rs 1.09 crore) to sponsor four parents

NZD $254,800 (about Rs 1.27 crore) to sponsor five parents

NZD $291,200 (about Rs 1.46 crore) to sponsor six parents

Sponsors must meet the minimum income each year and must have earned at least that amount in two of the past three New Zealand tax years, covering April 1 to March 31, before applying.

Applicants can fund their own stay

Applicants under the Parent Boost Visitor Visa can instead support themselves through income or savings. These thresholds will also rise from April 30, 2026.

Annual income

NZD $33,663.24 (about Rs 16.9 lakh) a year

NZD $51,182.56 (about Rs 25.6 lakh) a year if including a partner

Personal funds

NZD $170,000 (about Rs 85 lakh) in savings

NZD $260,000 (about Rs 1.3 crore) if including a partner

These figures are based on New Zealand Superannuation rates, with applicants required to show either equivalent annual income or funds covering five years.

Pacific visa categories also revised

New Zealand will also revise income thresholds for Pacific Access Category and Samoan Quota applicants from April 30, 2026. For applicants with dependent children, the minimum income requirement will increase from NZ $54,133.04 to NZ $55,404.96 per year.

Who the changes affect

Parent Category Resident Visa applicants

< Sponsors must meet the income requirement that applied during two 12-month periods in the three years before the Expression of Interest was selected

< Those who have already applied will not be affected

Parent Boost Visitor Visa applicants

New sponsorship, income, and savings thresholds will apply to applications submitted on or after April 30, 2026.

Pacific Access Category and Samoan Quota applicants

The revised income threshold will apply to applications from April 30, 2026 where the main applicant has dependent children. Indians are not affected by Pacific Access Category or Samoan Quota changes, but those applying under parent visa routes will face higher income requirements.