New Zealand tightens rules for families with children staying unlawfully

New Zealand will tighten its residence rules from November 12, making it harder for parents to secure residency if their dependent children are staying in the country unlawfully.

Under the revised rules, parents and other secondary applicants will generally not be granted residence until the child’s immigration status is regularised or the child leaves New Zealand. The change could affect Indian families whose children are in the country on temporary visas but are unable to secure further permission to stay.

The revised instructions apply to residence applications lodged on or after November 12, 2026. Applications submitted before this date will continue to be assessed under the existing rules.

What happens if processing finds that a child is living unlawfully in New Zealand?

The impact will depend on whether the child is included in the residence application.

According to Immigration New Zealand (INZ), the following conditions will apply:

Child included in the application: If the child’s visa expires while the residence application is being processed, the parent’s application will be put on hold until the child obtains a valid visa or leaves New Zealand.

Child not included in the application: If the child is not included, or is removed from the application, the parent's residence application will generally be declined if the child continues to stay unlawfully in the country.

Applicants will, however, be given an opportunity to respond to concerns about their child's immigration status before INZ makes a final decision.

Who is exempt from the new rules?

The revised requirements provide limited exceptions.

Parents may still qualify for residence despite having a dependent child unlawfully in New Zealand if they are applying for:

A second or subsequent resident visa

A permanent resident visa

An Australian resident visa

An exception also applies in certain custody-related circumstances. A parent may be eligible if the dependent child is aged 15 or younger and the parent does not have the legal right to remove the child from the country where custody or visitation rights were granted, or from the child's country of residence.

These exceptions do not guarantee approval. Applicants must still meet the other visa requirements, and INZ may ask for supporting documents, including custody orders.

Why has New Zealand changed the rules?

Under the earlier system, parents could sometimes receive residence even when their dependent children were unlawfully present in the country.

INZ has cited cases in which children entered New Zealand on short-term visas but could not qualify for longer-term visas because they failed to meet requirements such as the Acceptable Standard of Health.

This could leave parents with resident status while their children remained in the country unlawfully, creating different immigration outcomes for members of the same family.

The revised policy seeks to address the child's immigration status before granting residence to the parent and other secondary applicants.

What should Indian families do?

Indian nationals with dependent children in New Zealand should check the validity and expiry dates of their children's visas before submitting residence applications.

Families should take the following steps:

Check whether every dependent child has a valid visa.

Apply for an appropriate further visa before the existing permission to stay expires.

If a child’s visa has expired, seek advice on the available options, including whether a request under Section 61 of New Zealand's Immigration Act 2009 is possible.

Review custody arrangements and supporting legal documents if the child is covered by the custody-related exception.

INZ advises parents to take all reasonable steps to regularise their children's immigration status. Families should consult the official immigration website or a licensed immigration adviser before making decisions about their applications.