New Zealand to tighten immigration rules, expand checks on applicants

New Zealand proposes tougher immigration rules to crack down on serious crimes and migrant exploitation, while maintaining its focus on attracting skilled workers.

The government introduced the Immigration (Enhanced Risk Management) Amendment Bill in Parliament on March 18, 2026, according to an official statement.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the country is open for talent but needs stronger safeguards. “Immigration is important for New Zealand… while making it easier to address migrant exploitation, serious criminals, and immigration breaches,” she said in the statement.

What the proposed law changes

The Bill seeks to strengthen enforcement powers and expand penalties for violations. Its key proposals include:

Longer deportation: Visa holders found guilty of serious crimes after gaining residency could be deported for up to 20 years, compared to the current 10-year limit.

Harsher penalties: The maximum jail term for exploitation of migrant may rise from seven to 10 years.

Stricter action on false information: Authorities will get wider powers to penalise applicants who provide misleading details or fail to submit required documents.

Stronger compliance tools: Enforcement agencies will have expanded powers to act against serious immigration breaches.

A related parliamentary paper also proposes tightening asylum rules. Individuals who commit serious crimes in New Zealand before their refugee status is decided could be barred from protection, aligning treatment with those who commit offences before entering the country.

The government noted that at least 14 refugee claimants have been convicted of serious offences, including violent and drug-related crimes.

Focus on risk, not regular migrants

Officials emphasised that the changes are targeted at high-risk individuals, exploitative employers, and misuse of the system—not genuine migrants.

The reforms build on earlier policy work in 2025, aimed at making the immigration system more robust without undermining its economic role.

What it means for Indians

New Zealand continues to be a key destination for Indian professionals, especially in IT, health care, engineering and construction.

For Indian applicants and workers:

There are no immediate changes to skilled visas, student routes, or work permits.

The focus remains on attracting skilled talent while tightening enforcement against abuse.

Workers may benefit from stronger protections as penalties for exploitation increase.

However, the proposed changes underline stricter consequences for legal violations, particularly criminal activity or misrepresentation during the visa process.

What happens next

The Bill will go through the legislative process before becoming law. Further updates are expected on official immigration platforms.