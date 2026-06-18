Safe havens are no longer just about tax. Here's what the rich want now
A record 165,000 millionaires are expected to relocate globally in 2026, but the world's wealthy are no longer choosing destinations based solely on tax advantages
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
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The traditional image of wealthy individuals moving abroad to reduce their tax bills is becoming outdated. Instead, a growing number of high-net-worth families are building what advisers call "safe haven portfolios" — spreading their residences, investments, banking relationships and even citizenships across multiple countries to reduce geopolitical and economic risk.
According to Henley & Partners' latest analysis, this shift is reshaping global wealth migration and creating a new class of destinations competing to attract internationally mobile wealth. The trend comes as millionaire migration is projected to reach a record 165,000 people globally in 2026, up from an estimated 142,000 in 2025.
The report argues that the modern high-net-worth individual is no longer choosing a single destination. Instead, wealthy families are building what experts call "sovereign portfolios" — a combination of residences, citizenships, investments and business interests spread across multiple jurisdictions.
Wealth migration is no longer about tax alone
Historically, tax benefits were often the primary reason wealthy individuals relocated.
Today, the equation has become far more complex.
According to Dr. Parag Khanna, one of the contributors to the report, affluent families are increasingly prioritising resilience. Factors such as political stability, quality of governance, healthcare, education, infrastructure, climate resilience and personal security are becoming just as important as tax rates.
The report suggests that wealthy individuals increasingly evaluate countries based on their ability to withstand future shocks, whether economic, political, environmental or geopolitical. Safe-haven jurisdictions are therefore being judged not merely on low taxation but on their long-term predictability and institutional strength.
But tax is still a powerful trigger
While tax is no longer the sole driver, it remains one of the most powerful catalysts for wealth movement.
The report highlights that changes to tax regimes are increasingly influencing where millionaires choose to live, invest and establish family offices. Governments introducing higher wealth taxes, inheritance taxes, capital gains taxes or less predictable fiscal policies risk encouraging affluent individuals to seek alternative jurisdictions.
The UK has become one of the most closely watched examples.
Recent changes to the country's non-domicile tax regime have triggered concerns among wealth advisers and family offices, with many affluent residents exploring relocation options. Similar debates around wealth taxation, exit taxes and fiscal predictability are also influencing decisions in countries such as France and Germany.
The key lesson, according to the report, is that wealthy individuals are increasingly mobile and governments can no longer assume that capital and entrepreneurship will remain tied to one location indefinitely.
The rise of jurisdictional diversification
One of the report's most important insights is the concept of jurisdictional diversification.
Just as investors diversify across stocks, bonds and real estate, wealthy families are increasingly diversifying across countries.
A family may:
- Live in one jurisdiction.
- Hold investments through another.
- Operate businesses from a third.
- Maintain alternative residence rights or citizenship elsewhere.
The objective is not necessarily relocation but optionality.
In an uncertain world, many wealthy individuals want the flexibility to move capital, family members or business operations if circumstances change. This trend accelerated after the pandemic and has been reinforced by geopolitical conflicts and policy shifts across major economies.
Which countries are winning?
The report identifies a group of jurisdictions that are particularly well-positioned to attract globally mobile wealth.
Singapore emerged as the strongest wealth mobility destination in 2026, benefiting from political stability, strong institutions, low taxation and deep capital markets. New Zealand ranked second, supported by its reputation for safety, governance and long-term family planning.
Other leading destinations include:
- Cayman Islands
- Cyprus
- Netherlands
- Portugal
- Italy
- Bermuda
- Switzerland
- Hong Kong
- Greece
- Monaco
These countries score highly on a combination of tax competitiveness, investor migration pathways, quality of life, legal certainty and capital mobility.
Italy is cited as one of the standout success stories, driven by its flat-tax regime for new residents, favourable inheritance tax rules and access to the European Union market. Greece has also benefited from changes to Europe's investment migration landscape after the closure or tightening of certain residency programmes elsewhere.
Why the UAE remains important
The report also highlights the growing role of the Gulf, particularly the UAE, in global wealth mobility.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi have become major magnets for entrepreneurs, investors and family offices due to:
- Zero personal income tax
- Investor-friendly regulations
- Strategic geographic location
- Modern infrastructure
- Long-term residence programmes
However, the report notes that ongoing regional tensions are encouraging some internationally mobile residents to build additional contingency plans, reinforcing the broader trend toward diversification rather than dependence on a single jurisdiction.
What does this mean for India?
India occupies a unique position in the report.
While India remains one of the world's fastest-growing wealth creation markets, it is classified among jurisdictions facing structural wealth-mobility challenges. India's Wealth Mobility Competitiveness Score stands at 56.5, below many leading wealth hubs.
For wealthy Indians, however, the trend is not necessarily about leaving India permanently.
Instead, advisers are increasingly seeing interest in:
- Global residency options
- International education planning
- Cross-border estate planning
- Overseas healthcare access
- Geographic diversification of assets
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Many affluent Indian families are adopting a dual approach — continuing to build wealth in India while simultaneously creating international options for future flexibility.
Why policymakers should care
The report's central message is that wealth migration is not simply about rich individuals changing addresses.
When high-net-worth individuals relocate, they often bring:
Investment capital
Business activity
Employment creation
Philanthropic spending
Family office infrastructure
Countries that attract globally mobile wealth benefit from deeper capital pools, entrepreneurial activity and long-term economic dynamism. Conversely, jurisdictions that lose wealthy residents risk seeing capital, talent and innovation migrate elsewhere.
Simply ‘parking’ money in a random place no longer works Under the Common Reporting Standard, financial institutions must report income to the taxpayer’s country of tax residence. Obtaining tax residence therefore becomes essential. For a tax authority to provide that, the taxpayer must demonstrate either that they are present in that country for more than 183 days, or that their only or principal home is located there.
"Countries are tightening up on who they will issue tax residence certificates to. The UAE, for example, is stricter about requiring 183 days of presence for treaty-residence certification, while reserving the 90-day tax residence certification for domestic purposes.
For those wishing to be below the 183-day threshold in any jurisdiction, being able to demonstrate that a particular country constitutes their only or principal home or center of vital interests becomes increasingly important. Otherwise, the country has no reason to provide certification.
At the same time, zero-tax jurisdictions are not always as helpful as they appear to be. Without a tax residence certificate, some source countries have a very high withholding tax rate that is only reduced under a Double Tax Agreement (DTA). For a country with no taxation, double taxation is impossible, so there is no need for it to enter into DTAs. For newly arrived residents, this can be expensive as they continue to bear the withholding tax cost.
Even where a company is set up, treaty relief may be denied unless sufficient economic substance exists through employees, premises, and genuine decision-making capacity. This changes behavior significantly. Wealth is less able to be parked in a shell company solely to access a treaty. And the cost of maintaining that substance becomes part of the tax-planning equation," explained Peter Ferrigno, Director of Tax Services at Henley & Partners.
Individuals Respond to Residence-Based Taxation
For private wealth, residence rules remain central. That means fiscal policy influences where individuals choose to become tax resident, when they realize gains, how they draw pension and investment income, and whether they can rely on treaty tiebreakers where dual residence arises.
"For the wealthiest individuals, security and institutional trust matter just as much as tax rates. Reporting your worldwide income and assets requires confidence in the legal and administrative institutions of the country involved. This partly explains the popularity of flat tax regimes such as those in Greece, Italy, and Switzerland, where taxpayers pay a lump sum rather than having to itemize all income in a tax return.
Territorial systems — particularly those found in outward-looking international trade hubs such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Panama — generally tax only what is earned in the country and do not take an interest in income from other countries, which also simplifies the tax compliance process. This applies even more to zero-tax jurisdictions such as the UAE or in countries with extended tax holidays for foreign-source income, such as Paraguay and Uruguay," said Ferrigno.
Rise of the India-plus strategy
Indian high-net-worth-individual outflows have consolidated around three primary destinations: the UAE (proximity, tax efficiency, and a large Indian community), the UK (historically a leading destination, although its relative attractiveness has been affected by recent policy changes), and Singapore (a regional financial hub with a well-established family office ecosystem). Emerging destinations such as Greece, Portugal, and the USA are also attracting growing interest, often as part of broader international diversification strategies rather than full relocation.
Indian nationals have ranked among the firm’s Top 5 source markets for applications since 2021 and are currently the leading nationality for enquiries in 2026.
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Topics : HNIs
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 9:00 AM IST