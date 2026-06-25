Tax planning to impact investing: World's golden visa programmes go green

For years, citizenship-by-investment (CBI) and residency-by-investment (RBI) programmes were marketed largely as a way for wealthy individuals to acquire a second passport or residence permit in exchange for investing in a country's economy. Today, governments are increasingly pitching them as vehicles for sustainable investing, where capital is directed towards climate resilience, renewable energy, affordable housing and other development priorities.

A new study by residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS) suggests nearly half of the world's 22 active investment migration programmes now incorporate some form of sustainability mandate, signalling a shift from purely fiscal fundraising to purpose-driven capital allocation.

The report, Sustainable Citizenship: Investment Migration as an Impact-Investing Asset Class, argues that investment migration is increasingly mirroring the broader rise of ESG and impact investing among wealthy individuals.

From 'buying a passport' to funding national priorities

Traditionally, investment migration programmes have relied on real estate purchases, government bonds or direct contributions to national development funds.

Increasingly, however, countries are linking these investments to measurable environmental and social outcomes.

"The framing is shifting from 'we want your capital' to 'we want your contribution'," Joe Rice, Head of Citizenship Programs at Global Citizen Solutions, said in the report.

Rather than simply raising revenue, governments are beginning to channel investor money into projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and, in Europe, the European Union's sustainable finance framework.

Caribbean leads the shift

Small island nations in the Caribbean have emerged as the biggest adopters of the model.

According to the report, Dominica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis now have some of the world's strongest sustainability-linked citizenship programmes.

For these countries, the shift is driven less by branding than by economic necessity.

Climate adaptation costs across Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are estimated at $5.1 billion annually, while multilateral climate finance currently meets less than one-third of that requirement.

Investment migration has therefore become an important source of development finance.

Dominica provides perhaps the clearest example.

Revenue from its citizenship-by-investment programme reached the equivalent of 33 per cent of GDP in 2022 and 26.9 per cent in 2023, helping finance disaster reconstruction, climate-resilient infrastructure and geothermal energy projects.

Conversely, neighbouring St. Kitts and Nevis saw its fiscal deficit widen to 11 per cent of GDP following a decline in citizenship revenues, illustrating how closely government finances have become tied to investment migration.

Europe takes a regulatory route

While Caribbean countries have embedded sustainability directly into legislation, Europe has adopted a different approach.

Portugal's popular Golden Visa investment fund route operates within the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), meaning qualifying investment funds increasingly fall under Europe's ESG reporting and disclosure framework.

Vera Avidano, product specialist at Global Citizen Solutions, notes: “Even though the fund investment route remains the most popular choice, we are seeing a growing interest in the cultural donation route as well.”

The report argues that this regulatory architecture is gradually bringing residency-by-investment programmes closer to mainstream sustainable finance.

Investors increasingly want impact

The shift also reflects changing investor preferences.

According to Morgan Stanley's 2025 Sustainable Signals survey cited in the report, 99 per cent of Gen Z investors and 97 per cent of millennials expressed interest in sustainable investing.

A Standard Chartered Private Bank survey across Hong Kong, Singapore, the UAE and the UK found that 84 per cent of affluent investors would consider redirecting money from philanthropy into investments capable of generating both financial and social returns.

Meanwhile, the US SIF Foundation estimates sustainable investment assets in the United States stood at $6.6 trillion in 2025, while the Global Impact Investing Network estimates global impact investing assets reached $1.57 trillion in 2024.

These trends are encouraging governments to redesign investment migration programmes around measurable development outcomes rather than simply raising capital.

New models emerge

Some countries have been ahead of the curve.

Panama introduced a reforestation-based residency programme as early as 1992, requiring investments in approved forestry projects long before ESG became mainstream.

At the other end of the spectrum, Nauru launched what the report describes as the world's first citizenship programme explicitly designed as a climate-finance instrument during COP29 in 2024.

São Tomé and Príncipe followed in 2025 by launching a National Transformation Fund centred on sustainable development, while New Zealand has approved climate-focused investment funds under its investor visa framework.

Not everyone is embracing sustainability

The transition remains uneven.

The report notes that several programmes across the Gulf, North America and much of the Middle East continue to function primarily as fiscal tools without any sustainability mandate.

The United States' proposed Gold Card programme is cited as the clearest example.

The United States Gold Card, designed explicitly as a revenue tool for the federal government rather than as an investment in any specific national priority, it has no requirement that the money go toward a defined project or outcome — and no mechanism to verify that it does. Structured as a purely economic and deficit-reduction instrument, it falls at the opposite end of the spectrum from fund-based, sustainability-framed programs: it carries no sustainability framing, no traceable developmental mandate, and no alignment with recognized impact-investing frameworks.

“The programs we analyzed fall into two almost equal groups: those structured around sustainability and measurable development outcomes, and those designed purely as fiscal instruments. That divide is the defining feature of the sector right now," said Liana Simonyan, Researcher at GCS’ research arm, the Global Intelligence Unit.

A new asset class?

Global Citizen Solutions believes the investment migration industry is entering a new phase where citizenship and residency programmes increasingly resemble impact-investment products rather than immigration pathways.