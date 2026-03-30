Thailand warns travellers: TDAC free, fake sites charge up to $90

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau on Sunday warned foreign travellers against fraudulent websites offering Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) services for a fee, saying the registration process is free and must be completed only through official channels.

Officials said at least 10 per cent of foreign travellers entering the country had registered through such websites.

The TDAC, introduced on May 1 last year, replaced the traditional TM.6 paper arrival form. All foreign visitors are now required to submit their arrival details online in advance for immigration screening.

The system is similar to entry procedures used in countries such as South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Submissions must be made through official channels

Immigration spokesman Choengron Rimpadee said in a press conference some travellers had been misled into using unofficial platforms not linked to the Thai immigration system.

He said travellers should submit their details only through the official TDAC portal or via the Immigration Bureau’s website, which provides a verified link and QR code.

“Registration is completely free of charge,” he said. Any website requesting payment was not affiliated with the government.

Travellers are advised to complete registration at least three days before arrival so authorities have time to process the information and send confirmation by email, which can help reduce waiting times at immigration counters.

Fraudulent platforms charging fees

Despite repeated warnings, officials said at least 10 per cent of arrivals had used third-party websites that charge between $20 and $90.

Some of the platforms flagged include tdac.info, which advertises document assistance services, and iVisa, a commercial visa-processing website offering TDAC submissions for a fee.

Several other domains claim to process the TDAC while stating in their terms that they are not affiliated with the Thai government.

Data risks and enforcement challenges

Officials said personal information entered on such websites could be misused, raising concerns around scams and identity theft. Some platforms also attempt to collect data under the pretext of offering e-visa services.

The Immigration Bureau said it is working with other agencies to identify and shut down these websites, although enforcement remains difficult as many are hosted overseas.

Airlines have also been asked to inform passengers to complete the TDAC through official channels before travelling to avoid delays and additional costs.

Visa-free stay under review

Separately, Thailand is reviewing its visa policy.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said earlier this month that the government plans to reduce the visa-free stay for foreign visitors from 60 days to 30 days.

The longer stay period had been introduced to support tourism, a key sector of the economy. Officials said concerns had emerged about misuse of the extended duration and potential security risks.

A government review found that the 60-day stay was longer than required for most travellers and could be open to misuse.