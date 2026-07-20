Trump weighs $100,000 bond for some US green card applicants: What to know

The Donald Trump administration is considering asking some people applying for a US green card from outside the country to post a financial bond of up to $100,000.

This move could make permanent immigration significantly more expensive for affected applicants, if implemented.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the proposal is still under discussion within the US State Department and no final decision has been taken. Officials are examining whether existing powers under the US Immigration and Nationality Act allow them to introduce such a requirement for select immigrant visa applicants.

The proposal forms part of the administration's wider efforts to tighten legal immigration rules and place greater emphasis on immigrants being financially self-sufficient.

What is the proposed bond?

Under the proposal being discussed, certain people applying for immigrant visas at US consulates overseas could be required to deposit a financial bond before receiving approval.

People familiar with the discussions told The Wall Street Journal that officials have considered setting the bond at $100,000, although the amount could vary depending on the applicant's circumstances.

The bond would reportedly be refundable only after the individual becomes a US citizen. Since naturalisation generally takes at least five years after obtaining permanent residency, applicants could have a substantial amount of money tied up for several years.

The proposal is also expected to allow family members living in the US to post the bond on behalf of applicants.

Responding to reports, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the department is examining whether existing legal authority can be used to require bonds for certain visa applicants. He said President Trump has made it clear that immigrants seeking permanent residence should be financially self-sufficient, and officials are exploring whether bonds could serve as evidence that applicants have access to adequate financial resources.

Who could be affected?

If introduced, the requirement would apply to select applicants seeking immigrant visas, which are issued to people planning to move permanently to the United States and obtain a green card after arrival.

These visas are commonly used by:

• Immediate family members of US citizens, including spouses, parents and siblings.

• Some employment-based immigrants applying directly from outside the US.

Many Indian professionals who eventually receive employment-based green cards first enter the US on temporary work visas such as the H-1B before applying for permanent residence while already living in the country. As a result, it remains unclear how widely the proposed bond requirement would affect Indian H-1B workers.

Officials are also considering launching the programme in a limited number of countries before deciding whether to expand it further, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Why is the administration considering this?

The reported proposal is aimed at ensuring that new permanent residents do not become dependent on government support.

According to the State Department, the administration wants immigrants to demonstrate that they have sufficient financial resources to support themselves after moving to the United States.

The idea also reflects the broader immigration approach pursued during Trump's presidency, which has focused on strengthening financial self-sufficiency requirements for legal immigrants.

Immigration lawyers raise concerns

The proposal has drawn criticism from immigration lawyers, who argue that such a high financial requirement could make legal immigration difficult for middle-income and lower-income families.

Sharvari Dalal-Dheini, head of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, told The Wall Street Journal that the proposal could effectively turn the immigration system into one that favours wealthier applicants.

Critics also argue that many prospective immigrants, particularly those applying through family sponsorship, may find it difficult to arrange such a large amount even if it is refundable later.

Part of a wider visa bond programme

The proposed green card bond would build on an existing visa bond programme already being tested by the US government for certain tourist visa applicants.

Under that pilot programme, travellers from select countries have been asked to post refundable bonds of up to $15,000, which may be forfeited if they overstay their visas or violate visa conditions.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the programme has since expanded to dozens of countries, and US officials have described it as successful in encouraging compliance with visa rules.

What should Indian applicants know?

At present, the proposal remains under review and has not become official policy.

For Indian citizens planning to apply for US permanent residency, there is no immediate change to the green card process.

However, applicants, particularly those pursuing family-based immigration from outside the US, may want to monitor future announcements from the US State Department.

This is because any new bond requirement could significantly increase the upfront financial commitment involved in obtaining permanent residence.