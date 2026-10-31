UK opens 3 new 'legal' refugee resettlement routes for India, other nations

The United Kingdom has opened applications for three new refugee sponsorship routes that will allow eligible refugees in India and six other countries to resettle in Britain, The Times of India reported on Saturday.

The UK Home Office announced the routes on October 29 as part of its efforts to create legal pathways for refugees seeking protection while curbing dangerous and unauthorised journeys to Britain.

The three routes are named community sponsorship, refugee study and refugee work. They will initially operate in India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan and Uganda.

Under the community sponsorship route, UK-based charities and community groups will be able to identify refugees they wish to sponsor. The refugee study route will allow universities to sponsor eligible refugees for higher education, while the refugee work route will enable employers to offer them jobs.

The first arrivals under the new routes are expected in autumn 2027. Applications for organisations seeking accreditation as lead sponsors for the community and study routes have opened, while applications for the work route are expected to begin in spring 2027.

Who is eligible under the new routes?

The scheme is aimed at refugees who are outside their country of nationality and have been present and registered with the relevant authorities or the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in one of the seven countries before October 1, 2026.

The routes will not be available to nationals residing in their own country or to people who have been internally displaced within their country.

Eligible applicants will also have to meet refugee protection requirements and undergo identity, security and suitability checks by the UK Home Office. Meeting the initial eligibility conditions will not guarantee admission.

How will the sponsorship system work?

The new framework will operate through accredited lead sponsors, which will act as intermediaries between the Home Office and individual sponsor groups.

These organisations will be responsible for onboarding sponsors, assessing proposed sponsorship arrangements, submitting applications and providing ongoing support.

The lead sponsors will have to be registered UK charities or Community Interest Companies (CICs), with the resources, networks and procedures needed to oversee the programme.

The routes will be capped, with the number of refugees admitted linked to the capacity of communities, universities and employers to support them. The UK government expects the initial number of arrivals across the new routes and the existing UK Resettlement Scheme to be in the hundreds, rising to the low thousands over time.

Refugees admitted under the programme will receive an initial five-year period of permission to stay in the UK, with the possibility of an extension. They will have the right to work, study and access welfare benefits, subject to applicable eligibility conditions.

The sponsorship model draws on Canada's community sponsorship programme, which has resettled nearly 400,000 refugees since 1979, according to the UK government's policy guidance.