US Green Card: How credit checks could weigh on applicants and sponsors

US green card applicants who require a financial sponsor will face additional scrutiny from October 1, 2026, as US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) moves to a new Affidavit of Support form that allows the agency to seek a sponsor’s credit information.

The change does not introduce a minimum credit score for green card sponsors. Instead, the revised Form I-864 gives USCIS and the US Department of State permission to obtain information from consumer reporting agencies, including potentially a sponsor’s credit report and credit score, when assessing whether the financial sponsorship is sufficient.

The development is relevant for Indian applicants in family-based green card cases, where a US-based relative or another eligible sponsor may have to submit an Affidavit of Support.

New Form I-864 brings privacy release

USCIS published the latest edition of Form I-864 on August 31. The form carries an edition date of 08/24/26 and contains a new privacy release.

By signing the form, the sponsor authorises USCIS and the Department of State to request information from one or more consumer reporting agencies. USCIS says the information may be used to help determine whether the sponsor’s Affidavit of Support is adequate.

The Affidavit of Support is an important part of many family-based immigration applications. It is intended to establish that the intending immigrant has adequate financial support and is less likely to become dependent on certain public benefits.

The latest change therefore gives immigration authorities another source of information when evaluating a sponsor's financial position.

Old form accepted until September 30

There is a transition period for applicants and sponsors.

USCIS will continue accepting the previous 10/17/24 edition of Form I-864 until September 30, 2026. From October 1, only the new 08/24/26 edition will be accepted.

This makes the form edition an important procedural detail. Submitting an outdated version after the deadline could result in the application being rejected or delayed.

Sponsors should therefore check the edition date on the form before signing and submitting it.

Does the sponsor need a good credit score?

Not necessarily.

USCIS has not announced a minimum credit score that a sponsor must have to support a green card applicant. The revised form also does not mean that every sponsor will automatically undergo a credit check in every case.

The key change is that USCIS now has the sponsor's authorisation to request credit information when it considers such information relevant to assessing the Affidavit of Support.

In other words, a poor credit history should not automatically be interpreted as grounds for rejecting a green card application. The sponsor's overall financial ability and the requirements applicable to the Affidavit of Support remain important.

Credit freezes could cause delays

USCIS has also highlighted an issue that sponsors may overlook: Credit freezes.

A person who has frozen their consumer credit file may prevent USCIS from accessing information it needs from a consumer reporting agency. If the agency asks the sponsor to temporarily lift the freeze, the sponsor should respond promptly.

Failure to do so could make it harder for USCIS to complete its assessment and potentially lead to processing delays.

What should Indian applicants do

Applicants and sponsors should focus on getting the basic documentation and form requirements right rather than worrying about an unspecified credit-score threshold.

Before filing, sponsors should:

Use the 08/24/26 edition of Form I-864 for filings from October 1;

Check that income and other financial information is accurate and supported by the required documents;

Read the new privacy release before signing;

Be aware of any credit or security freeze on their consumer report; and

Respond quickly if USCIS requests additional information or asks for a freeze to be lifted.

The change effectively gives US immigration authorities another tool to assess whether a sponsor can meet the financial obligations attached to the Affidavit of Support.

The new form does not create a credit-score test, but sponsors should expect greater scrutiny of the financial information provided in support of a green card application.