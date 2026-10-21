US green card via EB-5? Investment limit may rise to $1.25 million in 2027

The minimum investment required under the US EB-5 immigrant investor programme could increase from $800,000 (Rs 7.59 crore) to as much as $937,500 (Rs 8.89 crore) for qualifying projects from January 1, 2027. For other projects, the minimum amount could rise from $1.05 million (Rs 9.96 crore) to $1.25 million (Rs 11.85 crore). This would raise the cost of a potential route to US permanent residency for Indian investors. The revised amounts are yet to be officially announced. The proposed increase follows an inflation-adjustment mechanism introduced under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which requires investment thresholds to be revised every five years.

For Indians considering the programme, the timing of the application could affect the minimum capital commitment. However, prospective investors must also account for documentation requirements, project risks, legal fees and other costs before deciding when to apply.

How much could the EB-5 investment increase?

The EB-5 programme allows eligible foreign investors to seek US permanent residency by investing in qualifying commercial enterprises that meet prescribed job-creation requirements.

The current minimum investment requirements are:

• $800,000 for qualifying projects in targeted employment areas (TEAs), including eligible rural and high-unemployment areas, and qualifying infrastructure projects.

• $1.05 million for projects outside these categories.

Under the 2022 legislation, these thresholds are linked to changes in the US Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U). The first scheduled inflation adjustment takes effect on January 1, 2027.

Industry estimates cited by EB-5 practitioners, including GreenGate, Peachtree Group and EB5 United, suggest that the minimum for qualifying TEA and infrastructure projects could increase to between $900,000 and $937,500. The standard investment threshold could rise to between $1.2 million and $1.25 million.

These figures are projections, not confirmed investment requirements. The final amounts will depend on the statutory calculation and the official figures published by US authorities.

If the estimates prove accurate, investors in qualifying projects could need an additional $100,000 or more, while those choosing standard projects could face an increase of at least $150,000.

Should Indian investors apply before January 2027?

Investors seeking to qualify under the existing thresholds should examine their timelines carefully. Under the scheduled adjustment, the revised minimums will apply to EB-5 petitions filed on or after January 1, 2027.

However, applying before the deadline requires more than arranging the investment amount. Applicants must establish that their funds were obtained legally and submit supporting evidence.

Depending on their financial circumstances, this could include income-tax returns, bank statements, business records and documents relating to property sales or other asset transactions. Investors with assets or income across multiple countries may need additional time to assemble the paperwork.

Starting early could help applicants prepare their petitions, but investors should confirm the applicable filing requirements with a qualified US immigration lawyer. They should not assume that transferring money or reserving a place in a project, by itself, secures eligibility under the existing thresholds.

The investment threshold is not the only factor Indian applicants should consider, said Sandeep Wadhwa, chairman of Villa Roma Resort and FAY Investment Group.

“The upcoming increase in EB-5 investment thresholds makes timely planning increasingly important for Indian investors. However, the decision should not be driven by the investment amount alone,” he said.

Wadhwa said reserved visa categories, particularly the rural category, could merit consideration because they have dedicated visa allocations and a lower qualifying investment threshold than the standard route. He also advised investors to assess projects on the strength of their business plans, job-creation prospects and compliance standards.

Wadhwa said India's unreserved EB-5 visa allocation for 2026-27 had reached its limit, making reserved categories worth examining for investors seeking US permanent residency. This claim should be verified against official US government data before publication.

Investment amount not the only cost

The EB-5 route requires investors to assess more than the statutory minimum. The total financial commitment can include immigration filing charges, legal fees and project-related expenses.

Investors should also examine the project's financial position, job-creation plan, investment structure and conditions governing the return of their capital. Meeting the minimum investment requirement does not guarantee approval of an immigration petition or the grant of permanent residency.

Visa availability and processing times are separate considerations. Indian applicants should assess the potential investment increase alongside their immigration timelines rather than treating the January deadline as the only factor in their decision.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is yet to publish the final adjusted investment amounts for 2027. Applicants should monitor official announcements before committing funds or making decisions based on projected thresholds.