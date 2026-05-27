US has run out of EB-2 Green Cards for Indians this year. What happens now?

Thousands of Indians waiting for US green cards under the EB-2 category are facing another major immigration setback after the US State Department announced that the annual limit for EB-2 India immigrant visas has officially been exhausted for fiscal year 2026.

"The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) limits the number of employment-based preference immigrant visas that may be issued within a fiscal year. Specifically, INA 203(b)(2) provides that the annual limit for EB-2 visas is 28.6 percent of the worldwide employment limit. Additionally, INA 202(a)(2) establishes that natives of any single foreign state may not receive more than seven percent of the total of employment-based and family-sponsored visas, which is prorated among the different visa categories under INA 202(e)," the State Department said in a statement on 22 May.

In practical terms, this means that from now until September 30, 2026, no new green cards can be approved or issued in the EB-2 India category, whether the applicant is applying from inside the US through adjustment of status or from outside the country through consular processing.

The freeze affects one of the most important employment-based green card categories used by Indian professionals working in the US on visas such as H-1B. The EB-2 category is generally meant for professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability, and includes a large number of Indian tech workers, engineers, healthcare professionals and managers employed by American companies.

The US government allocates a fixed number of employment-based immigrant visas every fiscal year, along with country-wise caps. India consistently sees extremely high demand in the EB-2 category because of the large number of skilled Indian professionals already living and working in the US.

According to the State Department, demand and visa usage in recent months became so high that the annual quota for Indians has now been fully used up several months before the fiscal year ends.

Annual immigrant visa limits will reset with the start of the FY 2027 fiscal year on October 1, 2026. At that point, USCIS will be able to resume approving adjustment of status cases and embassies and consulates will be able to resume issuing immigrant visas in the EB-2 India category.

In its June Visa Bulletin, the State Department warned that due to continuing increased demand and usage, immigrant visa annual limits in several employment-based categories could be exhausted in the coming months.

What this means for employers and foreign nationals

"USCIS should continue to accept adjustment of status filings that are current in the State Department Visa Bulletin for May, as the agency has done in prior years. The State Department has not issued a revised June Visa Bulletin. If the June Visa Bulletin remains unchanged, it is anticipated that in June, USCIS would accept India EB-2 adjustment of status filings that are current in the State Department Visa Bulletin for June (which is retrogressed by more than 10 months from the May Bulletin). Regardless, cases in the India EB-2 category will be held for adjudication until visa numbers are available at the start of the new fiscal year," said immigration firm Fragomen in an alert.

Foreign nationals with scheduled adjustment of status interviews should plan to attend their interview, but also be aware that the USCIS officer may decide to reschedule the interview in light of the exhaustion of the EB-2 India quota, Fragomen explained.

The bigger issue underlying the problem remains structural. US employment-based green card allocations are capped annually, and no single country can receive more than a fixed percentage of total visas. Because Indian nationals dominate many high-skilled US work visa categories, the backlog for Indians has become disproportionately large over the years. Even if the interview takes place, the case cannot be approved until a visa number becomes available.

Unless Congress changes immigration quotas or country caps, these kinds of visa exhaustion events are likely to continue recurring, particularly in heavily oversubscribed categories such as EB-2 and EB-3 India.