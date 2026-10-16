US judge orders Trump administration to reopen Green Card lottery by Nov 1

A US federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reopen registration for the 2027 Diversity Visa (DV) lottery by November 1, after the annual application process failed to begin on schedule. The revised timeline gives eligible applicants a fresh opportunity to enter the programme, which offers a route to permanent residency in the United States.

The order, issued on October 14 by US District Judge Jinsook Ohta in Red Eagle Law, L.C. v. Rubio, requires the State Department to announce the registration schedule by October 29 and open the application window by November 1. The revised timetable follows an extension granted by the court.

Registration is expected to remain open for 30 days. Applicants should, however, wait for the State Department to publish the official dates, eligibility conditions and application instructions before submitting an entry.

Why has the court intervened?

The Diversity Visa lottery is an annual programme through which the US makes immigrant visas available to people from countries with historically low levels of immigration to the country.

The registration process for the 2027 programme had not started on its usual schedule, prompting California-based immigration firm Red Eagle Law to challenge the administration’s inaction in court. The firm argued that the failure to open registration effectively prevented eligible individuals from accessing the programme.

Judge Ohta found that the government was likely to have acted arbitrarily and capriciously by failing to open the registration process. The court subsequently approved a revised timetable following a joint request from the parties.

Under the revised schedule, the State Department must accept eligible electronic entries and process selected applicants according to the programme's established procedures. Processing can continue until the available visas for the 2027 fiscal year are exhausted or September 30, 2027, whichever comes first.

What is the US Diversity Visa lottery?

The Diversity Visa programme provides a pathway to US permanent residency for eligible applicants from countries that have historically sent fewer immigrants to the country.

The programme makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available annually. Unlike employment-based immigration routes, it does not generally require applicants to secure a US job offer or employer sponsorship.

However, entering the lottery does not guarantee a Green Card. Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements, be selected and complete the subsequent application and screening process successfully.

Applicants must also satisfy the programme’s education or work-experience criteria. Meeting these requirements makes an individual eligible to enter, but selection remains subject to the lottery process and the availability of visas.

Can Indian applicants enter the 2027 lottery?

Applicants born in India are generally ineligible for the Diversity Visa lottery because India has historically recorded high levels of immigration to the US.

Eligibility is ordinarily determined by the applicant's country of birth, rather than citizenship or current residence. There are limited exceptions under which an applicant may be able to claim eligibility through a spouse's country of birth or, in certain circumstances, a parent's country of birth.

Therefore, Indians living in the US or another country should not assume that their place of residence or passport makes them eligible. They must check the official country-of-chargeability rules and other eligibility conditions before applying.

For eligible applicants from other countries, the reopening provides an opportunity to submit an entry during the designated window.

What should applicants do next?

Prospective applicants should monitor announcements from the US State Department for confirmation of the registration dates, the official entry website and the documentation requirements.

Applicants should use the official government website and be cautious of agents or websites promising guaranteed selection in exchange for money. The lottery does not guarantee a visa, and selection does not remove the need to satisfy immigration requirements.

The court’s order requires the administration to resume the process, but applicants should rely on the department's formal announcement for operational details. Those who are ineligible because of their country of birth will need to explore other immigration routes, including employment-based and family-sponsored categories, depending on their circumstances.