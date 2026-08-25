US likely to revoke up to 200,000 tourist, business visas of asylum seekers

A US tourist visa may soon come with a much bigger catch for some foreign visitors.

The Trump administration is preparing a sweeping review of B1 and B2 business and tourism visas held by foreigners who have applied for asylum in the US, with as many as 200,000 visas potentially in line for revocation, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and two US officials.

If implemented at that scale, it would represent the largest single mass visa-revocation exercise in US history.

But there is an important distinction for travellers: losing a B1/B2 visa would not automatically mean being deported from the US. The impact would depend on the person's asylum or other immigration status.

So, who is actually in the crosshairs?

The proposed crackdown is aimed at people who entered the US saying they were coming temporarily for purposes such as tourism or business, but subsequently filed for asylum or are currently seeking asylum.

The review could cover B1/B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026.

The State Department has not confirmed that 200,000 visas will definitely be cancelled. Its spokesman Tommy Pigott said the number remains fluid because the revocations would take place on a rolling basis.

Why is Washington targeting them?

The administration's argument is straightforward: a tourist or business visa is meant for a temporary visit, not as a route to stay permanently in America.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has accused some foreign nationals of using visitor visas to enter the US and then filing asylum claims to remain in the country.

The State Department says it is working with the Department of Homeland Security to identify people who entered the US claiming to be short-term visitors but subsequently sought asylum.

The screening reportedly began after the State Department received information about asylum applications from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

ALSO READ: $103,265 fee for H-1B? US moves to make Indian talent far more expensive In effect, the government is increasingly connecting the dots between what a person said they intended to do when applying for a visa and what they actually did after arriving in the US.

What happens if the visa is revoked?

This is where things get complicated.

Visa revocation does not automatically equal deportation.

People with pending asylum cases could lose their status as B1/B2 visitors while their asylum proceedings continue.

So, someone could potentially have their visitor visa revoked but still have another legal basis for remaining in the US while their immigration case is processed.

The administration has not said that every person whose visa is revoked will immediately be detained or removed.

For travellers and families, therefore, the key question isn't simply "Will my visa be cancelled?" It is "What immigration status do I have after that visa is cancelled?"

Why B1/B2 visas matter

B1 and B2 are among the most familiar US visa categories.

B1 is generally used for temporary business activities, while B2 covers tourism, visiting relatives and friends and certain medical purposes.

They are fundamentally temporary visitor visas.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate that they intend to leave the US after their permitted stay. Current B1/B2 applicants are also asked to affirm that they will not seek asylum in the US.

That makes the administration's focus on people who subsequently file asylum claims particularly significant.

Is this part of a much bigger US visa crackdown?

Yes.

The potential B1/B2 revocations come against the backdrop of a much broader tightening of America's immigration and visa system under President Donald Trump.

Over the past 18 months, the State Department has reportedly revoked around 175,000 visas involving people convicted or accused of crimes, including offences ranging from drunk driving to more serious crimes.

The administration has also:

increased scrutiny of visa applicants;

sought more information about applicants' social-media activity;

introduced visa-bond requirements for certain nationalities;

restricted visa issuance to citizens of certain countries; and

stepped up enforcement against what it calls misuse of temporary visas.

The administration has separately targeted "birth tourism", arguing that some foreign nationals use temporary visas to travel to the US to give birth.

The latest move adds asylum applications by visitor-visa holders to that enforcement agenda.

But does applying for asylum mean the person did something illegal?

Not necessarily.

This is an important distinction.

The US allows people who are physically present in the country to seek asylum under applicable law. Whether an individual has a valid asylum claim is a separate question from whether the government believes their original visitor visa was being misused.

That distinction could become particularly important if the government applies the policy broadly to people with pending asylum cases.

And because a mass revocation of this scale would be unprecedented, legal challenges are likely if the administration proceeds.

What does this mean for Indians travelling to the US?

For the average Indian tourist or business traveller, there is no indication from the reported plan that ordinary B1/B2 holders are about to lose their visas.

If you have a US tourist visa and are travelling for a holiday, visiting family, attending meetings or conducting permitted business activities and then returning to India, this proposed action is not aimed at that situation.

The concern is much narrower: people who entered on a temporary visitor visa and subsequently sought asylum.

But the development does carry a broader warning for anyone applying for or using a US visitor visa.

The US government is increasingly scrutinising whether travellers are using the visa for the purpose for which it was granted.

The bigger message for US visitors

For years, the B1/B2 visa has been viewed by travellers as one of the most flexible ways of entering the US temporarily.

The administration is now signalling a much harder line:

If you tell US authorities you are coming temporarily, but later try to use that entry to establish a longer-term immigration pathway, expect much closer scrutiny.

Whether the proposed revocations ultimately reach 200,000 people remains uncertain.

But the significance of the move goes beyond the number.

It signals that the US is increasingly willing to revisit visas even after they have been issued, using information gathered from other parts of the immigration system to determine whether the original purpose of the visa was honoured. With inputs from AP