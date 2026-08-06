US plans biggest overhaul of J-1 visa rules in over 25 years. What it means

Thousands of Indians travelling to the US each year on J-1 exchange visitor visas—including research scholars, university students, postdoctoral fellows, medical residents, interns, teachers and trainees—could soon face stricter compliance requirements if proposed changes to the programme are approved.

The US Department of State has published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) seeking the first major overhaul of the J-1 Exchange Visitor Program regulations in more than two decades.

The proposals would give authorities wider powers to terminate exchange programmes, introduce non-negotiable deadlines for extension requests, tighten record-keeping requirements and align immigration definitions more closely with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy.

The proposed rules are currently open for public comment for 60 days before any final decision is made.

Who could be affected?

The J-1 visa is widely used by Indians participating in academic exchanges and professional training programmes in the United States.

It covers:

Research scholars and postdoctoral fellows

Visiting professors

Medical residents and physicians

University exchange students

Teachers

Interns and trainees

Au pairs and camp counsellors

Unlike the F-1 student visa, the J-1 programme is sponsored by approved institutions and organisations, which are responsible for monitoring participants' compliance with programme rules.

False information could lead to immediate programme termination

One of the biggest proposed changes is the expansion of the grounds on which an exchange visitor's programme can be terminated.

Under the proposal, sponsors would be required to terminate participants who provide false or incomplete information during the application process or while participating in the programme.

The State Department would also gain explicit authority to terminate participation if:

a participant's visa is revoked or cancelled with immediate effect; or

the participant engages in unauthorised employment.

The proposal would, however, introduce a formal process allowing participants to challenge a termination decision.

Extension requests would have a strict deadline

The proposed rules would also make it harder to seek last-minute extensions.

Sponsors requesting an extension beyond the maximum duration permitted under a J-1 category would have to submit applications through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) at least three months before the extension period begins.

Importantly, the proposal states that no exceptions would be available for late filings.

For Indian researchers and scholars whose projects often depend on grants, institutional approvals or research timelines, this could make advance planning far more critical. "The proposal signals that the State Department is placing much greater emphasis on compliance and documentation than before. While these are only proposed rules, J-1 sponsors and exchange visitors should begin reviewing their internal processes because deadlines and record-keeping requirements are likely to become significantly stricter if adopted," according to an analysis by immigration law firm Ogletree Deakins.

Less time to fix paperwork mistakes

Another significant change concerns SEVIS, the database used to track international students and exchange visitors.

Currently, sponsors have up to 120 days to correct certain minor status errors.

The proposal would reduce that window to 30 days.

If the error cannot be corrected within that period, sponsors would have to formally seek reinstatement from the State Department instead of correcting the record directly.

The department also proposes aligning reinstatement rules with existing Department of Homeland Security policy, allowing requests generally within five months of a lapse in status.

Definitions aligned with USCIS

The proposed regulations would formally introduce definitions such as "valid programme status" and "unauthorised employment", using language that aligns with existing USCIS policy.

According to the State Department, the changes are intended to improve programme integrity, data accuracy, participant oversight and national security while modernising regulations that have remained largely unchanged since 1999.

What should Indian applicants do now?

The proposals have not yet taken effect.

The State Department is accepting public comments for 60 days before deciding whether to finalise or modify the regulations.

For now, prospective J-1 applicants do not need to take any immediate action. However, immigration experts say the proposals signal a broader trend towards tighter compliance and closer monitoring of non-immigrant visa holders in the United States. Global immigration advisory firm Envoy Global said the administration's recent immigration changes—including those affecting J-1 holders—signal a shift toward more active monitoring of visa holders and require employers and sponsoring organisations to plan extensions much earlier than before. It advises sponsors to review timelines well in advance because extensions will require more proactive compliance.

Key takeaways:

Immigration law firm Berry Appleman & Leiden explain the key points:

New grounds for termination and expanded State Department authority. The proposal would require J-1 program sponsors to terminate exchange visitors who provide false or incomplete information during the application process or while participating in the program. The State Department could terminate a participant’s program if their visa is revoked or canceled with immediate effect, or if the participant engages in unauthorized employment. Participants facing termination would have an opportunity to challenge the decision through a new proposed procedure.

Clarifies and streamlines the process for extensions, including establishing an extension filing deadline. The proposal would replace existing rules for extensions and would establish a deadline for submitting certain extensions. Sponsors seeking extensions beyond the maximum duration of a J-1 category would need to submit requests through SEVIS and provide supporting documentation at least three months before the requested extension period begins. No exceptions would be available for late filings.

Modifies SEVIS corrections and reinstatement. The proposal would “simplify” SEVIS system requirements and record keeping. The proposal would limit deadlines for minor infractions from 120 days to just 30 days for sponsors to correct certain SEVIS status errors directly without State Department approval. If a correction cannot be made within 30 days, sponsors would need to request formal reinstatement. The department proposes to align reinstatement eligibility with Department of Homeland Security policy, currently allowing consideration of requests filed within five months of a status lapse.

New definitions aligned with USCIS policy. The rule would create a new definition of “valid program status” and formally define “unauthorized employment” using language aligned with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy.

Additional Information: The State Department said the changes are intended to improve program integrity, data accuracy, participant oversight and national security while updating regulations that have not been significantly revised since 1999. The proposal is open for public comment for 60 days.