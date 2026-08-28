US tightens checks on foreign student jobs, warns colleges of action

US immigration authorities have warned American colleges that they could face action if they improperly approve Curricular Practical Training (CPT) for international students, signalling tighter scrutiny of a work authorisation route used by foreign students.

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which oversees schools hosting international students, said designated school officials (DSOs) could face administrative or legal consequences for approving CPT that does not meet existing federal requirements.

The warning was issued in a broadcast message dated August 12. Importantly, SEVP did not announce a new eligibility rule. Instead, it reminded colleges that existing CPT requirements must be followed and indicated that the agency would examine questionable approvals more closely.

What is CPT and why does it matter?

CPT allows students on F-1 visas to undertake practical training, such as an internship or employment, when it is directly connected to their academic programme.

However, SEVP said CPT must be an integral part of the curriculum. It cannot be approved simply because a student wants to gain work experience or secure employment while studying.

The agency said colleges should be able to demonstrate that the training is directly related to the student's major and is either required or formally recognised as part of the academic programme.

This distinction is important for Indian students, many of whom pursue postgraduate courses in the US and look for opportunities to gain professional experience alongside their studies.

What has SEVP told colleges?

SEVP said DSOs should examine CPT requests carefully and maintain evidence supporting the academic need for the training.

According to the agency, authorities may seek documents to establish whether the proposed training is a “core and essential part” of a student's studies and whether the student could complete the degree without it.

SEVP also reminded colleges that academic institutions determine the requirements of their own degree programmes. But that does not give them freedom to structure CPT arrangements simply to facilitate employment, it said.

The agency warned that it could investigate institutions suspected of deliberately bypassing federal immigration rules or oversight.

Why 'Day 1 CPT' arrangements could face attention

The warning could have implications for arrangements commonly described as “Day 1 CPT”, where students become eligible for practical training soon after starting a programme.

The key issue, however, is not the label or the number of days after enrolment. The central question is whether the training genuinely satisfies the existing curricular requirement.

For students, this means a university's approval alone may not be enough to eliminate immigration risk if the underlying academic basis for the CPT is weak.

Colleges may therefore seek more detailed evidence showing:

How the proposed work relates to the student's degree;

Whether the training is formally required or integrated into the curriculum;

What academic requirement the student is meeting through the training; and

Whether supporting records justify the CPT authorisation.

DSOs could face personal consequences

SEVP's warning also puts the spotlight on DSOs, who are responsible for certifying CPT authorisations.

When a DSO signs or re-signs the student's Form I-20 for CPT, the official certifies that the information is accurate. SEVP said improper certification could expose the individual as well as the institution to administrative or legal consequences.

The consequences for an institution could be serious. SEVP said schools that deliberately undermine federal requirements could face action including withdrawal of their certification to enrol international students.

What Indian students should do

The immediate message for Indian students is not that CPT has been cancelled or that eligibility rules have changed. Rather, students should expect greater scrutiny of whether their training is genuinely part of their academic programme.

Before accepting CPT, students should check with their university's international student office and retain documents establishing the curricular connection.

Students should also avoid relying solely on claims by third-party consultants or recruiters that a particular course automatically provides a route to employment through CPT. The underlying academic and immigration requirements remain critical.

For Indian students planning to study in the US, the development adds another layer of uncertainty around work opportunities during their studies, at a time when US authorities are already subjecting international student immigration arrangements to closer scrutiny.