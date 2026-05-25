US wants Green Card applicants to leave America and apply from home country

In a new policy memo, USCIS on 22 May said that “adjustment of status” — the process that allows people already inside the US to apply for a Green Card without leaving the country — should now be treated only as an “extraordinary” discretionary relief rather than a routine immigration pathwIn a major policy shift. "The details of how the new system will play out remained unclear, but requiring people to travel abroad to a US consulate could leave many stranded for weeks, months or even years in backlogged appointment systems. That would risk upending families and complicating plans for the companies sponsoring foreign employees for green cards," reported Bloomberg. The memo said foreign nationals seeking permanent residency should generally leave the United States and apply for immigrant visas from their home countries through US consulates, instead of adjusting status from inside America. The move could significantly affect Indian students, H-1B workers, tech professionals and families who are already in the US on temporary visas and hoping to settle permanently.

For immigrants who came into the US illegally — including those who entered without authorization and later married US citizens — leaving the country to apply for permanent residency could carry even greater dangers. Once their history is reviewed, they could be barred from returning to the US.

There would be little recourse to appeal or review for anyone whose application is denied.

So what exactly is changing?

Traditionally, many immigrants already living in the US could apply for a Green Card through a process called “adjustment of status.” This allowed them to remain in America while their permanent residency application was processed. During that period, applicants could often continue working, renew work permits and avoid leaving the country for visa interviews abroad.

That system became especially important for Indians because India faces massive employment-based Green Card backlogs. Many Indian professionals spend years — and sometimes decades — waiting in queues under employment-based categories such as EB-2 and EB-3. Adjustment of status allowed them to stay in the US legally during that wait.

The new USCIS memo sharply reframes that practice. The agency now said US immigration law was originally designed for most Green Card applicants to complete “consular processing” abroad. In other words, foreign nationals on temporary visas are expected to return to their home countries and apply for immigrant visas through US embassies or consulates instead of transitioning directly to permanent residency from inside the United States.

“We’re returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate our nation’s immigration system properly. From now on, an alien who is in the U.S. temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances. This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes. When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the U.S. illegally after being denied residency,” said USCIS Spokesman Zach Kahler.

USCIS argued that temporary visas like F-1 student visas, H-1B work visas and tourist visas were always intended for short-term stays tied to a specific purpose — not as stepping stones to permanent settlement.

According to the memo, immigration officers must now consider adjustment-of-status applications as discretionary relief and evaluate applicants on a case-by-case basis. USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler said the government is trying to prevent temporary immigration pathways from becoming indirect Green Card routes.

Following longstanding law and policy, the new guidance reminds USCIS officers of their discretionary authority in adjudicating AOS applications and instructs them to determine whether the facts of a particular case support approving the application in the United States or whether the applicant should instead be required to seek permanent residence through consular processing abroad. The guidance places renewed emphasis on consular immigrant visa processing at a U.S. consulate abroad and characterizes the adjustment of status process as a grant of “extraordinary relief” from the consular processing permanent residence pathway.

As per Fragomen: Adjustment of status remains an accessible and central pathway to permanent residence, contrary to widespread media reports that it is no longer available. The new agency guidance does not prevent foreign nationals from applying for adjustment of status and it does not restrict USCIS officers from approving adjustment applications. Filing an adjustment application continues to be important because it may allow eligible applicants to request related benefits while the application is pending, including employment authorization and advance parole.

For Indian applicants, this could create major uncertainty. "However, the guidance may make the already stringent adjustment process more demanding, particularly if an applicant has a history of interactions with law enforcement, immigration status violations, unauthorized employment, temporary entries followed by adjustment (with possible exceptions for dual-intent nonimmigrant categories such as H and L), or other facts USCIS may view as weighing against approval. It is also possible that USCIS will expect applicants to present stronger positive factors in support of adjustment, even where adverse factors are limited or absent. In sum, current and future adjustment applicants and their immigration counsel will need to make a clear and well-documented case that the applicant merits a positive exercise of discretion," Fragomen explained.

Imagine an Indian engineer working in the US on an H-1B visa whose employer sponsors a Green Card. Earlier, that person could often remain in America while the application moved through the system. Under the administration’s new interpretation, applicants may increasingly be expected to leave the US and attend immigrant visa processing at American consulates abroad.

That could create several risks. Applicants may face delays at consulates, visa processing backlogs, work disruptions or uncertainty about re-entering the US. Families with children studying in American schools could also face practical challenges if long overseas waits become more common.

"Nonimmigrants, like students, temporary workers, or people on tourist visas, come to the U.S. for a short time and for a specific purpose. Our system is designed for them to leave when their visit is over. Their visit should not function as the first step in the Green Card process. Following the law allows the majority of these cases to be handled by the State Department at U.S. consular offices abroad and frees up limited USCIS resources to focus on processing other cases that fall under its purview, including visas for victims of violent crime and human trafficking, naturalization applications, and other priorities. The law was written this way for a reason, and despite the fact that it has been ignored for years, following it will help make our system fairer and more efficient," said USCIS.

Over the last year, the Trump administration has steadily tightened employment-based immigration rules. USCIS recently said that 71.5% of selected H-1B applicants this year held advanced US degrees, while low-wage applications declined sharply under the administration’s “America First” policies. The government has increasingly framed immigration through the lens of wage protection, domestic hiring and highly selective talent recruitment.

Taken together, the message is becoming clearer: America still wants highly skilled immigrants, but it wants tighter control over how temporary visa holders transition into permanent residency.

Fragomen said the guidance is likely to make the adjustment-of-status process: “more demanding for applicants.” USCIS said the changes will help free up resources for citizenship cases, humanitarian protections and other priorities while ensuring that immigration law functions “as originally intended.” But for many Indian professionals already navigating long Green Card queues, the policy signals that the traditional American immigration roadmap may now be entering a much tougher phase.

The policy also reflects a much broader shift underway in US immigration strategy under President Donald Trump.

Over the last year, the administration has increasingly tightened:

H-1B standards,

student visa scrutiny,

temporary visa reviews,

and employment-based immigration pathways.

"The agency has instructed USCIS officers to weigh all relevant positive and negative factors when exercising their discretion in adjudicating adjustment of status applications, noting that any adverse factor in the applicant’s history may weigh against adjustment of status approval and instead require consular immigrant visa processing abroad," said immigration and law firm Fragomen.