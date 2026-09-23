Used Medicaid or food stamps? New US green card rules get stricter

The United States has expanded the factors immigration officers can consider when assessing whether a green card applicant could become a “public charge”, bringing benefits such as Medicaid and food assistance into the review. The change took effect on September 18, and is relevant to applicants seeking permanent residence through family- and employment-based routes.

What has changed for green card applicants

Under the revised public charge framework, officers of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) can consider an applicant’s current or past receipt of “means-tested public benefits” as part of a broader, case-by-case assessment.

USCIS says the decision is based on the “totality of the circumstances” rather than on the use of a particular benefit alone. The factors include the applicant’s age, health, family status, assets and financial position, education and skills, as well as public benefits and, where required, the Form I-864 financial sponsorship.

This means receiving a benefit does not automatically lead to a green card refusal. Instead, the officer considers how that information fits into the applicant’s overall circumstances.

Which benefits can be considered?

The revised framework is broader than the previous rules. According to the Department of Homeland Security’s final rule and reporting based on the new policy, benefits that can potentially be considered include:

Medicaid, including certain state programmes

SNAP, commonly known as food stamps

Housing assistance

Other means-tested public benefits

Certain education-related assistance and free or reduced-price school lunch programmes, according to reporting on the new rule

The DHS final rule specifically says the expanded approach could lead applicants to exercise caution around Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Programme, food, housing and other means-tested benefits.

However, USCIS has not provided a simple list under which every government benefit automatically results in a negative finding. The assessment remains fact-specific.

What about benefits received before September 18?

For benefits received under the earlier framework, the public charge assessment was generally limited to cash assistance for income maintenance and government-funded long-term institutionalisation. Programmes such as SNAP, most Medicaid, housing assistance and CHIP were specifically excluded under the 2022 framework.

The new framework applies to relevant adjustment-of-status applications filed on or after September 18, 2026, according to the new rule and USCIS guidance.

Why this matters for Indians

The change impacts Indian nationals in the US who are seeking permanent residence through employment- or family-based routes.

For applicants covered by the public charge ground, immigration officers can now look more broadly at financial circumstances and government-benefit use. This makes documentation of income, employment, assets, education and skills important when preparing a green card application.

The requirement is not simply about whether an applicant has ever received government assistance. USCIS says the decision must consider the applicant's circumstances as a whole.

Certain categories remain exempt from the public charge ground, including refugees and asylees, among other protected groups.

What applicants should keep in mind

Indian applicants should not assume that using Medicaid or another means-tested programme automatically means their green card application will be rejected. The benefit is one part of the assessment.

At the same time, applicants should carefully review whether the public charge ground applies to their immigration category and how the new rules affect their individual circumstances. USCIS recommends applicants use the latest Form I-485 instructions and relevant agency guidance. Case-specific immigration advice may also be appropriate where an applicant or family member has received means-tested benefits.

The change represents a significant expansion from the earlier framework, under which most non-cash benefits were outside the public charge assessment.