Wealthy migrants can now use charity donations for New Zealand residency

New Zealand is reshaping its investor immigration system in a bid to attract wealthy global migrants and long-term foreign capital, rolling out sweeping changes to its Active Investor Plus (AIP) Visa over the past year. The latest move, announced this week, will allow applicants in the visa’s Growth category to allocate up to 20% of their required investment toward philanthropic donations beginning June 1, 2026, marking another major liberalisation of the country’s investor residency programme.

What does the change mean?

The change means wealthy migrants seeking New Zealand residency will now be able to partially satisfy investment requirements through donations to eligible charities and approved conservation projects inside New Zealand. However, the government has simultaneously tightened oversight rules around philanthropy-linked investments amid growing global scrutiny of “golden visa” programmes.

Under the revised framework, eligible charities must:

be formally registered in New Zealand,

maintain at least five years of compliant financial filings,

hold Inland Revenue donee status,

and use donated funds domestically.

Applicants will also need to disclose relationships with recipient charities, and authorities may reject applications where conflicts of interest are identified.

"To qualify, philanthropic investments must be made to New Zealand charities that are registered and have maintained at least five years of compliant annual financial returns, hold current Inland Revenue donee status, qualify as Tier 1 to Tier 3 reporting charities, and use the donated funds within New Zealand. Applicants may also contribute to approved Department of Conservation projects listed on the department’s website," explained immigration firm Fragomen in an alert.

Authorities have likewise indicated that applicants must disclose any existing relationships or connections with recipient charities, and applications may be declined where conflicts of interest are identified.

Applicants under the Balanced category may continue to allocate any proportion of their total investment to philanthropy, provided the investment satisfies the updated eligibility requirements.

The latest reforms are part of a much broader overhaul of New Zealand’s investor migration strategy that began in early 2025 as the government sought to revive foreign investment inflows after years of subdued uptake under the previous visa system.

One of the most significant changes came in February 2025, when New Zealand completely redesigned the Active Investor Plus Visa structure.

The country introduced two simplified categories — Growth, requiring a minimum investment of NZD 5 million, and Balanced, requiring NZD 10 million. At the same time, authorities removed the English language requirement and expanded the list of acceptable investments to include bonds, commercial property, industrial developments and new residential housing projects.

The reforms were designed to make the programme significantly more attractive to global investors, particularly from Asia and the Middle East, while steering more capital toward productive sectors of the economy. New Zealand also reduced physical stay requirements for investors choosing more “active” investment categories and shortened investment deployment timelines to six months after approval.

The government subsequently introduced further flexibility in March 2025 by removing investment caps and allowing investors to temporarily park funds in lower-risk assets such as bonds, term deposits, listed equities and bank accounts before transferring them into managed investment funds. That move was particularly important for ultra-high-net-worth applicants managing large cross-border fund transfers and investment timelines.

By July 2025, the government had further clarified rules around “on-call investments” and property-linked investments. Authorities introduced a new requirement that at least 75% of committed funds must ultimately remain invested in listed equities or bonds, while limiting the proportion that can sit in bank deposits or cash holdings. At the same time, investors were granted broader access to property-related investments through companies involved in New Zealand property development.

But perhaps the most politically sensitive change came in February 2026, when the government announced that overseas-based investor visa holders would soon be allowed to purchase or build one residential property in New Zealand despite the country’s broader ban on most foreign homebuyers.

Under the planned rules, eligible investor migrants will be able to acquire one home worth at least NZD 5 million, with the exemption also extending to older Investor 1 and Investor 2 visa holders. The move marked a significant policy reversal in a country that had previously taken one of the world’s toughest stances against foreign residential property ownership amid concerns over housing affordability.

For New Zealand, the new strategy appears aimed at positioning the country as a premium destination for globally mobile investors seeking political stability, high quality of life, strong institutions and long-term residency options.