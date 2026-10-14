World's friendliest cities: Merida tops 2026 list, Delhi ranks near bottom

For Indians planning to move abroad, choosing a destination may involve more than visa rules, salaries and the cost of living. A city’s willingness to welcome strangers could matter, too. A new global ranking of 200 cities, based on an analysis of more than 1.2 million Reddit comments, has named Mérida in Mexico the world’s friendliest city, while Delhi features among the 10 lowest-scoring cities.

The Friendliest Cities Index 2026, commissioned by travel platform Fernwayer, analysed more than 1.2 million Reddit comments relating to 200 cities to assess how travellers described local residents—as friendly, welcoming or hospitable, or as unfriendly and rude. The results were published on September 23, 2026.

Mérida leads the global list

Mérida topped the ranking with a score of 95 out of 100. Glasgow came second with 94.9, followed by Bogotá at 94.5.

The top 10 also included Bodrum (94.4), Manchester (94.0), Hamburg (93.6), Perth (93.5), São Paulo (93.3), Mexico City (93.2) and Nashville (93.1).

The findings challenge the assumption that a country’s most prominent city is necessarily the easiest place to feel welcome. Secondary and provincial cities frequently outscored major capitals, according to Fernwayer.

Here are the ten friendliest cities in the world For example, Glasgow ranked second globally, well ahead of Edinburgh at 157. Manchester ranked fifth, compared with London at 162. In Australia, Perth placed seventh, while Sydney ranked 171.

Delhi among the lowest-scoring cities

Delhi scored 43.6 out of 100, placing it among the 10 lowest-scoring cities in the index. Buenos Aires, Argentina, was at the bottom with 42.0, followed by Los Angeles at 42.2 and Madrid at 42.5. Paris scored 42.9, Milan 43.0 and Barcelona 43.4.

Where the Welcome Is Under Pressure - The Bottom 10 Some of these cities are among the world’s most-visited, and in places absorbing tens of millions of visitors a year, many travelers described exchanges as rushed, impersonal or transactional. The report suggests that cities attracting large numbers of visitors can feel more impersonal, with interactions often perceived as rushed or transactional. However, the findings should not be interpreted as evidence that residents of a city are inherently unfriendly, or that migrants would necessarily have the same experience as tourists.

Key findings:

Mérida, Mexico ranked #1 in the world (95.0/100), followed by Glasgow, Scotland (#2, 94.9) and Bogotá, Colombia (#3, 94.5)

Bodrum, Türkiye (#4), Manchester (#5), Hamburg (#6), Perth (#7), São Paulo (#8), Mexico City (#9) and Nashville (#10) completed the top 10.

Secondary cities often beat their nation's best-known city: in nine of the countries with several cities in the study, the capital or primary city scored lowest, including Paris in France, Madrid in Spain, London in the UK, and Tokyo in Japan

Working cities tend to outscore those built around tourism: destinations organized around entertainment, resorts, and transit, such as Las Vegas, Cancún, and Dubai, placed near the bottom.

Latin America is the highest-scoring region: Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico are among the friendliest countries Nashville was the only US city in the top 10, with Chicago (#19) and New Orleans (#20) close behind