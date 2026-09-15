₹1 bid for defence project: Andhra HC orders DRDO to review very low quotes

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to review abnormally low bids in defence procurement before allowing contracts to proceed. The court said that the lowest quote cannot be accepted mechanically when there are concerns over a bidder’s ability to execute the project, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

The ruling came in a petition filed by Jaykay Enterprises challenging the award of a DRDO development contract to Apollo Micro Systems for the development and supply of a processor-based moored mine- next generation (PBMM-NG). Jaykay had alleged that Apollo’s bid was so low that it did not cover even the basic material costs required to manufacture the mines.

The court, however, did not hold that the tender was invalid merely because the winning bid was unusually low. Instead, it found that DRDO had not demonstrated that the mandatory pre-award examination required for an abnormally low bid had been carried out.

The court directed the authorities to evaluate the L1 and L2 bids in accordance with Clause 6.42(b)(ii) of the DRDO Procurement Manual, 2025. If the bidders satisfy the prescribed requirements after the review, the existing tender award and financial approval can stand. If they do not, the authorities have been directed to proceed under the applicable procurement framework.

What the DRDO rules require

Under the procurement manual, when a bid appears abnormally low, the procuring authority is required to seek written clarifications, obtain a detailed price analysis and examine the bidder’s ability to execute the contract. The bid can be rejected if the bidder fails to establish its execution capability, while additional security may also be sought where necessary.

The court also rejected the argument that the tender itself was defective because it did not prescribe a fixed minimum price or cost floor. It noted that the DRDO procurement framework follows a case-by-case approach to abnormally low bids rather than an automatic percentage threshold below the estimated cost.

According to the court, a rigid mathematical threshold could potentially exclude a genuinely efficient bidder. Therefore, a low price by itself is not sufficient to invalidate a tender. The key requirement is that the procurement authority must conduct the prescribed viability assessment before making the award.

Why the ruling matters for defence procurement

The case relates to DRDO’s development-cum-production partnership (DCPP) model, under which private companies and other industry participants are invited to jointly develop weapon systems. Initial orders under the model are generally for a limited number of prototypes, followed by testing and demonstrations against specified performance requirements. Successful systems can subsequently move to larger production orders for the armed forces.

Such contracts can create a particular incentive for companies to quote aggressively. The initial development phase involves substantial engineering, testing and certification costs, while the quantities involved may be relatively small. Companies may therefore be willing to absorb part of the initial cost in anticipation of larger follow-on production orders.

The ET report noted that there have previously been instances of unusually low bids in DCPP competitions, including a case in which a company quoted just ₹1 for prototype development.