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10 killed in rain-related incidents in UP, IMD forecasts more showers

At least 10 people were killed and 17 injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with 63 districts recording above-normal rainfall

UP rain, Lucknow rain, UP rains, Uttar Pradesh rains, UP floods

An auto-rickshaw moves through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh as a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh moves north-northwestward and gradually weakens.
 
The weather system is likely to continue affecting parts of central and northern India, with heavy rainfall possible in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Rainfall is also expected across several other parts of the country.

10 killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

At least 10 people lost their lives while 17 others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Officials said 63 districts in the state recorded above-normal rainfall and some areas faced a moderate risk of flash floods, as per PTI.
 
 
Casualties were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi, Barabanki and Gorakhpur districts.
 
The state received 19 times its normal rainfall in the past 24 hours, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds damaging standing crops and 117 houses, said officials.

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According to data, Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday morning. Farrukhabad received 200 times its normal rainfall, while Kanpur Nagar recorded 160 times and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi 130 times their normal rainfall.

Weather across India

Rainfall is likely to remain active over parts of central, eastern and southern India, with scattered showers expected across several states.
 
In central India, rain is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh while eastern India is expected to receive rain over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim.
 
The Northeast is likely to see scattered rainfall, particularly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in parts of the region.
 
In western India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
 
Several parts of southern India are also likely to receive rain, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall is possible in parts of Kerala and southern Karnataka.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi is likely to see generally cloudy skies on Sunday, with no rain forecast, according to the IMD's latest city forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.
 
The capital is expected to remain cloudy on Monday and Tuesday before skies turn mainly clear later in the week. No rain is forecast for the coming days, with maximum temperatures likely to rise to 33-35 degrees Celsius.
 
The southwest monsoon withdrew from Delhi on September 23, two days ahead of its normal withdrawal date, the IMD said.  
 

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 9:19 AM IST