10 killed, several injured after bus-pickup collision in MP's Chhindwara

At least 10 people were killed and several people injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a pickup vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district late Thursday evening, an official said.

The incident occurred near the Simariya area in the district when the passenger bus was overtaking and a pickup vehicle arriving from the front collided head-on, resulting in the severe accident.

"According to preliminary information, there were approximately 47 passengers travelling in a bus and it was heading towards Mohkhed from Chhindwara. On the way near Simariya, the bus was overtaking another vehicle, and a pickup vehicle was reportedly coming from the front and collided head-on. The collision was very severe, resulting in the deaths of some people, and almost everyone on the bus was injured. Five people are said to be seriously injured and are undergoing treatment," said Harendra Narayan, Collector, Chhindwara.

He further added, "One injured has been referred to the Government Medical College, Nagpur, and the rest are being treated here. I think the death toll is currently around 10. I'm still confirming it, as all the doctors are currently treating them, so it's unclear. We are further gathering information in regard to the accident."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance to the victims of the accident. He also directed Rakesh Singh, the Minister in charge of the Chhindwara district, to assess the situation and provide information about the affected people.

"A road accident that occurred on the Chhindwara-Nagpur road this evening is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the affected families. I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have instructed the concerned officials to ensure proper medical arrangements for the injured. Teams of doctors from Jabalpur have been directed to proceed to Chhindwara and Nagpur. I have also directed the minister in-charge of Chhindwara district, Rakesh Singh, to alter his schedule and reach Chhindwara immediately," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

"Financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, while ₹1 lakh will be given to those seriously injured. All injured persons will receive free treatment. A control room has been set up in Bhopal by the Health Department to continuously monitor the treatment of all injured," he added in the post.