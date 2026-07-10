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100-metre stretch of Yamunotri NH in Uttarakhand damaged after landslide

A 100-metre stretch of Yamunotri National Highway near Syanachatti was damaged after a rain-triggered landslide, disrupting traffic and leaving over 100 pilgrims stranded until the route is restored

landslide

Representative Image (PTI)

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi (Ukd)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

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A 100-metre stretch on the Yamunotri National Highway near Syanachatti here was damaged after a landslide triggered by incessant rains on Thursday, officials said.

An area spanning roughly 1 km was affected by the debris of the landslide and traffic along the route is completely blocked, they said.

Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusain said a section of the road, about 100 metres long, was damaged at Syanachatti in the evening due to heavy rain and landslides.

Vehicles bound for Yamunotri from Barkot have been stopped at Barkot, while those returning from Janki Chatti have been held back at Janki Chatti, he said.

 

The official noted that between 80 and 120 pilgrims were present at Yamunotri Dham when the route was closed. About 100 of them were stopped at Janki Chatti. Gusain added that vehicles were halted at safe locations.

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He said if the weather clears up on Friday, the route will be restored as soon as possible.

The official said teams from the administration and the National Highways Authority are deployed at the site, but road restoration work is being hampered by adverse weather conditions.

Manoj Rawat, executive engineer for the national highway, said they are facing significant difficulties in repairing the highway due to the rain and debris.

He added that road restoration work would be accelerated as soon as the weather conditions become favourable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Uttarakhand landslide National Highway

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

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