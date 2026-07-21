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Home / India News / 118 personnel injured, 70 protesters detained in CJP protest: Delhi Police

118 personnel injured, 70 protesters detained in CJP protest: Delhi Police

Delhi Police said 118 personnel, including senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters detained after the CJP's march allegedly turned violent

cjp protest

According to the police, the violent mob also caused extensive damage to public property | PHOTO: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

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More than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters were detained on Monday, as Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" protest march turned violent in the New Delhi area, police said.

Delhi Police released a statement mentioning these figures and their account, accusing protesters of displaying "unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour" during the protest and attacking security personnel, damaging government vehicles and public property.

"During today's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force," read the police statement.

 

The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties, it read.

Police said more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel.

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"During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to get injured. The medico-legal examination (MLC) of the remaining injured police personnel is underway," the statement said.

According to the police, the violent mob also caused extensive damage to public property.

"The violent mob also caused extensive damage to public property. Around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident," it added.

Police said around 70 protesters have been detained and legal proceedings have been initiated.

"Around 70 protesters have been detained. Appropriate legal action is being initiated, and an FIR is being registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws for rioting, assault on public servants, damage to public property and other offences committed during the protest," the statement said.

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining law and order, Delhi Police said strict action would be taken against all those found involved in unlawful and violent activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

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