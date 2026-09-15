He worked through Holi and Diwali, birthdays and anniversaries, stayed on call during vacations and even logged in from a hospital while his wife underwent surgery.

After 12 years at Oracle, Pooja Sahu said her husband, Sourabh, found himself among those impacted by the technology giant's latest layoffs. The most painful part, perhaps, was that he found out he had lost his job when he could no longer log into his work system.

"This post is for everyone who works day and night to provide for their families, especially amid visa uncertainty, yet still gives their best every day," she wrote.

Sahu's account is among a wave of emotional posts that have surfaced on social media over the past hours around the latest job cuts at Oracle, with employees, their relatives and friends penning accounts of sudden exits, uncertainty, and careers suddenly upended.

The individuals concerned could not be reached immediately, and the personal accounts shared by family members and friends could not be independently verified.

The outpour of posts came as Oracle has begun a fresh round of job cuts as part of a broader restructuring, where affected employees were reportedly informed on September 14 that their roles were being axed.

The latest reductions come after Oracle's global workforce fell by about 21,000, or 13 per cent, during fiscal 2026, even as the software giant's spending on data centres and other infrastructure to support its AI and cloud ambitions has spiked.

The US-based tech giant - which has a significant India footprint, including product engineering teams, support functions and development teams - recently raised the estimated cost of its restructuring programme by USD 700 million to about USD 2.8 billion, a plan that includes employee severance and contract terminations.

The number of global employees affected in the latest round has not been disclosed.

Industry watchers, however, fear India could be hit hard by Oracle's latest round of layoffs, with some media reports pegging the impact in thousands.

An email query sent to Oracle for comments did not elicit a reply.

While there is no official geography-wise breakdown of the eliminations, social media accounts from employees and their families tell a deeply personal, heartbreaking story of the looming uncertainty.

"With a heavy heart, I'm writing to share that I have been impacted by the recent layoffs at Oracle," wrote one LinkedIn user.

Annanya Sharma, who said she joined Oracle as a campus recruit and spent more than seven years at the company, admitted that she was grappling with "why me" questions following the layoff but was ready to move forward and explore new opportunities.

"I would truly appreciate the support of my network - whether it's sharing relevant opportunities, connecting me with someone who may be hiring, or simply pointing me in the right direction," she wrote in a LinkedIn post.

In another post, Shivananda Shenoy said he learnt at 6:50 a.m. that his position had been made redundant as part of ongoing organisational changes.

"Today is one of those days you never really expect," he said and described the news as difficult to process, but said he was looking ahead and exploring new career opportunities and the next direction in his career.

A common thread running through many of the posts was an appeal to professional networks and industry connections for job leads, referrals and support, as those affected sought to navigate the sudden setback and search for their next opportunity.

Earlier this year, the US-based cloud software provider had cut around 30,000 jobs globally, including nearly 12,000 in India.

The rapid adoption of AI has fuelled fears of widespread job losses across the technology industry, as companies increasingly automate tasks, deploy AI agents and reshape their workforce mix around the new frontier technologies.