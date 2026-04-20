Monday, April 20, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 15 killed, several injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

15 killed, several injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

A total of 15 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the vehicle, while 20 injured were evacuated to hospital and condition of many of them was stated to be serious, officials said

Bus accident, Kannauj bus accident, Expressway Bus Accident

The accident took place when the bus was negotiating a blind curve near Kagort village in Ram Nagar area around 10 am (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 15 people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place when the bus was negotiating a blind curve near Kagort village in Ram Nagar area around 10 am.

Locals were the first to reach the spot and began rescue efforts, pulling out the injured from the wreckage. Police and other emergency responders soon joined the operation to evacuate the victims and clear the site.

A total of 15 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the vehicle, while 20 injured were evacuated to hospital and condition of many of them was stated to be "serious", the officials said.

 

They said the bus was on way to Udhampur from a remote village when the accident took place.

Also Read

Kashmir, Security, Kashmir Security

Security tightened across Kashmir ahead of Pahalgam attack anniversary

Accident, road accident

9 dead as tourist van falls off hairpin bend in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Accident, road accident

8 killed in road accident in Andhra's Kurnool, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Amarnath Yatra 2026 registration

Amarnath Yatra 2026 registration begins: Step-by-step guide to apply

Accident, road accident

8 killed, several injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Minga Sherpa following the accident and said arrangements are being made to airlift the seriously injured victims.

"Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

"The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured," the minister said in a post on X.

Singh said he is in constant touch with the local administration as well as the BJP local workers team involved in the rescue operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

'Monumental setback': Congress slams govt over Pak's role in US-Iran talks

airlines, flight, aviation

Fly91 flight diverted to Bengaluru; airborne for 3 hrs amid bad weather

Manipur, protests

21 held for 'involvement' in violence during protest march in Manipur

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi, UP as mercury set to cross 40°C

Indian Railways needs consistent government support, according to officials

Indian Railways earns ₹6,813.86 crore from scrap sales in FY 2025-26

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Road Accidents road accident deaths road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to WatchYes Bank Q4 ResultsICICI Bank Q4 ResultsHCLTech Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 ResultsIMD Heatwave AlertQ4 Results TodayInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance