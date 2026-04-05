18 flights per day at Leh airport to boost tourism, says Ladakh L-G

Flights at Leh airport have increased from eight to 18 per day to boost air connectivity ahead of the peak tourism season, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Sunday.

He said two more flights are expected to begin operations soon, providing flexibility for visitors to plan their journeys, and invited holiday-makers to experience Ladakh for an "unforgettable" trip.

"Ladakh is all set to welcome a larger number of visitors than before. Pleased to announce a major boost to air connectivity with Leh, as the tourist season begins in Ladakh," Saxena said.

"With our concerted efforts, the flight operations at Leh Airport have significantly increased from eight flights to 18 flights a day, as on April 2, connecting major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar and Chandigarh. Two more flights are expected to begin operations soon, thereby providing greater flexibility to visitors to plan their journey," the L-G took to X.

The L-G said the increased flight operations, resulting in enhanced tourist footfall, will boost Ladakh's tourism sector, create local livelihood and position Ladakh as a convenient, sought-after tourist destination.

"This season, visit Ladakh for an unforgettable experience," Saxena reiterated.