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2.2 mn students' dreams shattered: Kamal Haasan slams NEET-UG cancellation

The controversy erupted after the Centre decided to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was originally held on May 3, following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities

Kamal Haasan

The actor questioned who would take responsibility for the 'mental agony' faced by students after the exam was cancelled (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan has strongly reacted to the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities.

The actor, on Tuesday, took to his X account to question who would take responsibility for the "mental agony" faced by students after the exam was cancelled. He also said that the dreams of lakhs of students had been "shattered."

Haasan wrote, "The hard work and dreams of 2.2 million students who studied day and night for the NEET entrance exam have been shattered by criminal conspiracies. Who will take responsibility for this mental agony?"

The actor-politician also spoke about the repeated allegations linked to NEET exams over the years. Questioning the system and the "malpractices" surrounding the exam, he wrote, "To date, I don't recall even a single NEET exam being conducted without allegations of malpractice. That's why we are fighting to bring education back under the state list."

 

"Indian students must be protected from this unjust NEET exam and the mafia operating behind it," he added.

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The controversy erupted after the Centre decided to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was originally held on May 3, following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities.

The government has now handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe into the allegations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), meanwhile, stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

The agency also clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan on politics NEET UG NEET-UG

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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