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Home / India News / 2,500 women get approval letters under Delhi Lakshmi Yojna, aid from Sep 1

2,500 women get approval letters under Delhi Lakshmi Yojna, aid from Sep 1

The approval letters were given at the Talkatora Stadium by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with beneficiaries during the official launch of the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' welfare scheme at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with beneficiaries during the official launch of the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' welfare scheme at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

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Around 2,500 women in Delhi on Wednesday received approval letters under the Lakshmi Yojna to get ₹2,500 monthly assistance from September 1.

The approval letters were given at the Talkatora Stadium by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Addressing the event, Gupta said women are focus of all schemes and programmes of the Delhi government. Women are like Goddess Lakshmi who strengthen the family and society, she said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and Delhi cabinet ministers were present at the event.

About 913,495 beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme, of whom 652,223 have submitted completed applications.

 

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From September 1, ₹2,500 will be transferred every month directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. 

The government said the financial assistance is aimed at supporting women's everyday needs and providing them greater financial security.

The government has also finalised the manner in which the assistance can be disbursed. Beneficiaries can choose to receive ₹1,000 through a central bank digital currency and invest ₹1,500 in a fixed or recurring deposit, or put the entire ₹2,500 into the deposit.

The government will also provide applicants an opportunity to correct or complete missing information. A correction facility will soon be made available on the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal, according to the CMO.

The scheme provides monthly assistance to eligible women aged between 21 and 60 years. Women from households with more than three children and those with annual household electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units are among those excluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi government Rekha Gupta welfare schemes

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 2:09 PM IST