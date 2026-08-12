6 killed, 4 injured as landslide hits Mumbai's Ghatkopar after heavy rains

Six persons were killed and four others suffered injuries after a landslide struck Mumbai's Ghatkopar area early on Wednesday following heavy rains, civic officials said.

The deceased included three children.

The landslide was reported at Gaushiya Chawl (row tenement) in the Ashok Nagar locality of Chirag Nagar at 3.48 am, they said.

A portion of soil and debris from the hillside collapsed onto two to three houses, causing casualties and damage, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

Six persons were declared brought dead at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Samir Ansari (14), Sahil Husen Abdul Kazi (19), an unidentified person aged around 45, Aban Arif Shaikh (2), Manat Arif Shaikh (4) and Marjina Arif Shaikh (27), a civic official said.

Four injured persons, identified as Sohel Ansari (18), Mohammad Ansari (14), Naimuddhin Eqbal Khan (28) and Sajid Ansari (16), were admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where their condition was reported to be stable, he said.

The rescue operation is challenging as the route to the affected area is extremely narrow, allowing only one person to pass through at a time and making it difficult to deploy heavy machinery, according to officials.

Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams of the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance service and civic ward staff deployed at the site.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the spot to supervise the rescue operation. She also met the affected families and offered them support.

The mayor announced immediate financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 towards the medical treatment of each injured person.

She directed the agencies involved in the rescue operation to intensify their efforts and maintain coordination.

The administration was closely monitoring the situation and the ongoing rescue operation.