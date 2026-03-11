Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 21 flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport due to airspace restrictions

21 flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport due to airspace restrictions

As many as 11 arrival flights and 10 departure flights were cancelled at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru airport

The cancellations primarily affected flights operating on key international sectors including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 21 flights were cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday due to airspace restrictions affecting services to several West Asian destinations, BIIAL said.

In a statement, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages the airport, said that due to airspace restrictions on 11th March 2026, as many as 11 arrival flights and 10 departure flights were cancelled.

The BIAL added that the cancellations primarily affected flights operating on key international sectors including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha, which witnessed disruptions due to the airspace curbs.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Bengaluru West Asia and the Gulf

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

