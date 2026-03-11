21 flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport due to airspace restrictions

A total of 21 flights were cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday due to airspace restrictions affecting services to several West Asian destinations, BIIAL said.

In a statement, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages the airport, said that due to airspace restrictions on 11th March 2026, as many as 11 arrival flights and 10 departure flights were cancelled.

The BIAL added that the cancellations primarily affected flights operating on key international sectors including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha, which witnessed disruptions due to the airspace curbs.