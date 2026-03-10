Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 25 flights cancelled at Hyderabad Airport amid West Asia crisis

25 flights cancelled at Hyderabad Airport amid West Asia crisis

"Thirteen flights from the West Asia to Hyderabad were cancelled today. Similarly, 12 flights that should have left for the West Asia were also cancelled," sources told PTI

Aeroplane

Over 360 flights at Hyderabad Airport have been cancelled from February 28 till March 10, sources added. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 13 flights from West Asia countries to Hyderabad were cancelled on Tuesday following the ongoing conflict there, airport sources said.

The sources further said 12 flights scheduled for leave to various countries in the West Asia were also cancelled.

"Thirteen flights from the West Asia to Hyderabad were cancelled today. Similarly, 12 flights that should have left for the West Asia were also cancelled," sources told PTI.

Social media is flooded with confused travellers seeking updates on the status of their flights.

"I have a flight from Hyderabad to Kuwait and Kuwait to New York. Booking reference: AI6CP4. Can you please confirm if the flights will be running-on 13th March. In the app it's still showing confirmed," Rohit Chalumuri, a travellor posted on 'X'.

 

Over 360 flights at Hyderabad Airport have been cancelled from February 28 till March 10, sources added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel

Courts examine Centre's digital takedown powers in Sahyog, FCU cases

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court bats for Uniform Civil Code to address personal law conflicts

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala allocates ₹1 crore each to districts for summer mitigation

LPG cylinder, LPG

Why shifting LPG imports beyond Gulf may not quickly ease India supply

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister for information technology, biotechnology, and rural development and panchayat raj

Idea is not to ban social media but regulate it, says Priyank Khargepremium

Topics : Hyderabad flights cancelled West Asia War Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayUno Minda Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026LPG Shortage NewsDelhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance