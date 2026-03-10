25 flights cancelled at Hyderabad Airport amid West Asia crisis

As many as 13 flights from West Asia countries to Hyderabad were cancelled on Tuesday following the ongoing conflict there, airport sources said.

The sources further said 12 flights scheduled for leave to various countries in the West Asia were also cancelled.

"Thirteen flights from the West Asia to Hyderabad were cancelled today. Similarly, 12 flights that should have left for the West Asia were also cancelled," sources told PTI.

Social media is flooded with confused travellers seeking updates on the status of their flights.

"I have a flight from Hyderabad to Kuwait and Kuwait to New York. Booking reference: AI6CP4. Can you please confirm if the flights will be running-on 13th March. In the app it's still showing confirmed," Rohit Chalumuri, a travellor posted on 'X'.

Over 360 flights at Hyderabad Airport have been cancelled from February 28 till March 10, sources added.