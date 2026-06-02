29th Telangana Formation Day 2026: History, significance and celebrations

Telangana is celebrating its Formation Day on June 2, marking 12 years since it became India's 29th state in 2014. The day commemorates the long struggle for separate statehood and honours the sacrifices of those who participated in the movement.

State-wide celebrations are being held across Telangana, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy scheduled to attend official events in Hyderabad. Traffic restrictions and diversions have also been imposed around Parade Ground in Secunderabad due to the celebrations.

How was Telangana state formed?

The Telangana region was part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State after India's Independence. It merged with Andhra State in 1956 to form Andhra Pradesh, but demands for a separate Telangana soon emerged over concerns related to employment, resources and regional development.

The Telangana Praja Samithi's Jai Telangana movement brought the issue to national attention. Although the issue was momentarily defused by political assurances, the demand persisted.

ALSO READ: JoSAA counselling 2026: Registration & choice filling starts today at 5 pm In 2001, the modern movement began. K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the Andhra Pradesh Assembly's deputy speaker, subsequently left the Telugu Desam Party. On May 17, 2001, he established the Telangana Rashtra Sametha (TRS). The party's goal was to create a distinct Telangana state. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, was passed by the Indian Parliament after a difficult parliamentary battle. The Telangana Act is the common name for it. On June 2, 2014, the State of Telangana was established.

Significance of the 2026 Telangana Formation Day

The Telangana Formation Day is a day to honour the thousands of common people who lost their lives for the cause they supported. It is also a day of real advancement.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal delayed again; students await launch Since 2014, Telangana has invested in digital governance, welfare programs, and irrigation infrastructure. The state has emerged as one of the biggest IT hubs in India, and Hyderabad has emerged as one of the best technology cities in Asia.

Telangana Formation Day 2026 celebrations

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, as part of the official programme, is expected to start the show by paying floral tributes at the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial, honoring those who played a role in the Telangana statehood movement, and later participating in the Formation Day celebrations at the Parade Ground.

The officials say the celebrations this year are intended to honour the sacrifices made during the Telangana movement while showcasing the state's progress since its founding in 2014. Telangana's 33 districts will all participate in the event, which will highlight the state's advancements and cultural variety. For the occasion, some cultural events have been organised, including poetry recitals, dance performances, traditional folk music, and art exhibits.